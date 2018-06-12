App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Infosys, IFCI, Orchid Pharma, Borosil Glass, Strides Shasun

Stocks in the news: Infosys, IFCI, Orchid Pharma, Borosil Glass, Strides Shasun

Here are stocks that are in news today:

IFCI revised its benchmark rate to 10.4 percent from 10.2 percent.

Infosys has announced voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares from Euronext Paris & Euronext London

Manappuram Finance board meeting on June 14 to consider issuance of NCD on private placement basis

Orchid Pharma has received EU GMP certification for its Alathur facility

DCM Shriram board meeting on June 18 to consider the proposal to Buy-Back the fully paid up equity shares

Borosil Glass Works' board meeting on June 18, 2018

Shoppers Stop closes its Shoppers Stop store at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, due to non-renewal of airport store premises agreement

Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules

Inox Wind appoints Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co as Independent auditor for next 5 years

Kridhan Infra's associate company won a new order worth Rs 180 crore

Canara Bank board meeting on June 13 to consider the capital raising plan for 2018-19

Fortis board defers approving financial results again

ICICI Bank says no communication from SEC on Chanda Kochhar matter

Tata Motors - Jaguar Land Rover to switch some UK output to Slovakia

Electrosteel Steel - NCLT approved resolution plan, company will consider preferential issue of equity shares on June 14

Patanjali, Adani submit revised bids to acquire Ruchi Soya

Usha Martin plans to sell steel business

Hotel Leela Venture approves issue of upto 125 crore equity shares to JM Financial Asset reconstruction

Bharti Airtel to install 12,000 mobile towers in TN in 2018-19

Allahabad Bank referred 65 accounts to NCLT

Genius Consultants, Varroc Engineering get Sebi's go-ahead for IPO

DCB Bank revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR)

KDDL board approved increase in investment limit to permit FPI/FII to buy upto 49%
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 07:44 am

tags #Stocks in News

