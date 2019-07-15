Stocks in the news: Infosys, DHFL, Avenue Supermarts, Allahabad Bank, BHEL, Urja Global

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 15: Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, Automotive Stampings, Bajaj Consumer Care.

Infosys Q1: Consolidated profit falls 6.8 percent to Rs 3,802 crore versus Rs 4,078 crore. Dollar revenue rises 2.3 percent to $3,131 million versus $3,060 million QoQ. Company raises FY20 constant currency growth guidance to 8.5-10 percent from 7.5-9.5 percent and maintains FY20 EBIT margin guidance at 21-23 percent.

3i Infotech Q1: Profit falls to Rs 1.98 crore versus Rs 34.89 crore and revenue dips to Rs 280.12 crore versus Rs 299.60 crore QoQ.

Jet Airways: Creditors Committee to hold its first meeting on July 16, lenders seek to fast-track resolution of company under NCLT.

DHFL Q4: Net loss at Rs 2,224 crore versus profit at Rs 314 crore, gross NPA at 2.74 percent versus 1.12 percent QoQ.

Avenue Supermarts Q1: Consolidated profit rises 32 percent to Rs 323.09 crore, revenue jumps 27 percent to Rs 5,814.6 crore YoY.W

Allahabad Bank: Bank reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel to RBI.

Tata Steel Q1 Provisional Data (MT - million tonnes): India sales at 3.87 MT versus 3.34 MT, Europe sales at 2.27 MT versus 2.45 MT YoY.

Tata Steel BSL Q1 Provisional Data (MT - million tonnes): Crude steel production at 1.12 MT versus 1.05 MT; saleable steel sales at 0.86 MT versus 0.85 MT YoY.

BHEL: Company wins Rs 100 crore EPC order for 25 MW solar power plant.

KDDL: Material subsidiary, Ethos Limited raised funds amounting to Rs 10,99,99,904 by way of preferential allotment of 3,76,712 fully paid equity shares to KDDL Limited, holding company.

Tata Coffee: ICRA reaffirmed its credit rating in respect of the company's borrowings.

CCL International: Shivam Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer tendered resignation.

Narayani Steels: Company entered into business transfer agreement with Narayani Ispat Limited, Jamshedpur business unit which is situated in Jharkhand for the growth and development/betterment of the company.

Urja Global: Company entered in an agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co, Japan for supply of product i.e. Zacobite for the five years.

TD Power Systems: Company has fixed August 2 as the record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Orissa Bengal Carrier: CRISIL assigned long term rating at BBB with stable outlook for loan facilities.

Eco Recycling: Company recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio 10:1 to the shareholders for their approval.

Ultracab (India): Nitesh Vaghasiya, CMD has signed a Memorandam of Understanding (MOU) with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for proposed new plant for manufacturing of LT and HT cables and further expansion of manufacturing facilities.

Seamec: Vessel 'Seamec Princess' has sailed to Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 12, 2019 to undergo statutory Dry Dock.

DCW: Committee of board of directors of the company had approved the allotment of fifth tranche of 495 Unrated Unlisted Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to Rs 4.95 Crore on a private placement basis on July 12.

Syndicate Bank: Bank cut MCLR across tenors by 5 bps from June 15.

Mercator: CARE revised the company's rating for long-term bank facilities from D to D issuer not cooperating. As per CARE, company has not paid the surveillance fees for the rating exercise as agreed to in its rating agreement.

Salasar Techno Engineering: Brickwork Ratings India assigned A- rating for long term borrowing and A2+ rating for short term borrowing.

Parag Milk Foods: ICRA upgraded credit rating for Rs 390.04 crore (enhanced from Rs 388 crore) Line of Credit to A+ with stable outlook from A.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo confirms receiving 4 show cause notices from Directorate General of Civil Aviation to flight operations and safety departments

Grindwell Norton: Company has executed a definitive agreement with Shinagawa Refractories, Japan to form a private limited company for tap hole clay refractory products for the steel industry. Company will hold 49 percent and Shinagawa 51 percent stake in the private limited company.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q1: Profit at Rs 1.7 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore; revenue at Rs 20.37 crore versus Rs 21.20 crore YoY.

ITC: The company has appointed Ajit Kumar Seth and Anand Nayak as additional directors.

Ajanta Soya: CRISIL assigned long term rating at BB+ with stable outlook and short term rating at A4+.

DB Realty: Promoter Neelkamal Tower Construction LLP pledged an additional 5 lakh shares in favour of Anand Rathi Global Finance on July 8.

Gloster: National Company Law Tribunal approved the resolution plan submitted by company for acquisition of Network Industries under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Bulk deals