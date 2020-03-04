Stocks in the news: Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Max Financial, NBCC

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Infosys: The company got an order from K+S AG to set up hybrid cloud data centres.

Kolte Patil: NCLT approved scheme of the merger by absorption of Bellflower Properties with the company.

Max Financial: The company will issue 7.54 crore shares to Mitsui Sumitomo at Rs 565.11 per share.

HAL: The company got the International Court of Arbitration notice on request for arbitration from RUAG Aerospace.

NBCC: NCLT approved the company's bid for Jaypee Infratech.

Bharti Airtel: The company paid Rs 1,950 crore to government towards deferred spectrum dues, reported PTI.

Vedanta: Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Vedanta Resources Limited's (Vedanta) corporate family rating (CFR). The rating was downgraded to B1 from Ba3.

Reliance Communications: State Bank of India is learnt to have approved resolution plan for Reliance Communications, through which lenders are expected to recover around Rs 23,000 crore, PTI reported.

Board meetings

The respective boards of Hester Biosciences, Mahesh Developers and Transgene Biotek will meet on March 4 for general purposes.

The respective boards of Adani Ports, Amines & Plasticizers, Caplin Point Laboratories, Chambal Fertilisers, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Gini Silk Mills, Greenlam Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company and Resonance Specialities will meet on March 4 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Bulk deals