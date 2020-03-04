App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Max Financial, NBCC

Infosys | Bharti Airtel | Vedanta | Max Financial | NBCC and Reliance Communications are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Infosys: The company got an order from K+S AG to set up hybrid cloud data centres.

Kolte Patil: NCLT approved scheme of the merger by absorption of Bellflower Properties with the company.

Close

Max Financial: The company will issue 7.54 crore shares to Mitsui Sumitomo at Rs 565.11 per share.

related news

HAL: The company got the International Court of Arbitration notice on request for arbitration from RUAG Aerospace.

NBCC: NCLT approved the company's bid for Jaypee Infratech.

Bharti Airtel: The company paid Rs 1,950 crore to government towards deferred spectrum dues, reported PTI.

Vedanta: Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Vedanta Resources Limited's (Vedanta) corporate family rating (CFR). The rating was downgraded to B1 from Ba3.

Reliance Communications: State Bank of India is learnt to have approved resolution plan for Reliance Communications, through which lenders are expected to recover around Rs 23,000 crore, PTI reported.

Board meetings

The respective boards of Hester Biosciences, Mahesh Developers and Transgene Biotek will meet on March 4 for general purposes.

The respective boards of Adani Ports, Amines & Plasticizers, Caplin Point Laboratories, Chambal Fertilisers, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Gini Silk Mills, Greenlam Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company and Resonance Specialities will meet on March 4 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Bulk deals

Bulk Deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks in the nes

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.