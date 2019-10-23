Stocks in the news: Infosys, Axis Bank, L&T, RBL Bank, Lupin, Ceat, OBC, Aurobindo Pharma

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, Biocon, Aarti Drugs, Havells, Hexaware, JSW Steel, Praj Industries, Texmaco Rail, Shoppers Stop, Zee Media, Texmaco Infra, HCL Technologies, JM Financial, KPIT Technologies, NIIT Technologies

Axis Bank Q2: Net loss at Rs 112.1 crore versus profit at Rs 789.6 crore, NII up 16.6 percent to Rs 6,102 crore versus Rs 5,232.1 crore YoY

RBL Bank Q2: Profit falls 73 percent to Rs 54 crore versus Rs 204.6 crore, NII rises 47 percent to Rs 869 crore versus Rs 593 crore YoY

Asian Paints: Company reported a 67.5 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 823.41 crore for September quarter. Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 9.4 percent to Rs 5,050.66 crore compared with Rs 4,615.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.35 per share.

Oriental Bank Q2: Net profit up 23.8% at Rs 125.9 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore, NII up 14.7% at Rs 1,455.5 crore versus Rs 1,269.2 crore, YoY

Swaraj Engines Q2: Net profit at Rs 25.4 crore versus Rs 25.4 crore, revenue down 9.8% at Rs 222.7 crore versus Rs 247 crore, YoY

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 502.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, mainly on account of exceptional items.

Lupin: Received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets in the American market. The company has received approval from USFDA for its Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg.

Coromandel International Q2: Consolidated net profit up 37.8% at Rs 504 crore against Rs 365.6 crore, revenue down 3% at Rs 4,858 crore versus Rs 5,008.3 crore, YoY

ICICI Securities Q2: Net profit up at Rs 135.1 crore against Rs 134.2 crore, revenue down 8.8% at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 457.3 crore, YoY

Ceat Q2: Net profit down 12.5% at Rs 65.9 crore versus Rs 75.3 crore, revenue down 5.2% at Rs 1,645.3 crore versus Rs 1,735.7 crore, YoY

Bajaj Consumer: IDBI Trust sold entire stake (23.68 percent equity) in company from October 18-22

Infosys: Rosen Law firm announced filing of securities claims against company

SpiceJet's independent director Harsha Vardhana Singh resigns

Aurobindo Pharma: Company gets US FDA nod for Carbidopa

Bajaj Finserv: Company reported a 71 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 704 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal ended on March 2019.

ICICI Prudential: Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 301 crore. Its total income during July-September fell to Rs 8,027 crore from Rs 8,990 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement. The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for the first half of the current financial year.

JMC Projects: Company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,059 crore. The orders are for residential and commercial building projects in South and North India totalling Rs 782 crore and a water supply project worth Rs 277 crore in Jharkhand, a company statement said.

Rallis India: Company reported a 5.88 percent decline in consolidated profit in the second quarter at Rs 80 crore over the same period last fiscal. Net declined despite the company recording a growth of 14.5 percent in consolidated revenue at Rs 749 crore over the same period last year.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Company reported 63 percent decline in the net profit at Rs 15.04 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal mainly on the back of higher expenses.

Syngene International reported 63.60 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total income stood at Rs 485.2 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 436.8 crore for the same period a year ago. Revenue grew 11 percent to Rs 485 crore from Rs 437 crore in the year-ago period.