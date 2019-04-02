App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: IDBI Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, Centrum Capital, Godrej Properties, Taneja

Dr Lal PathLabs | Centrum Capital | Godrej Properties | Taneja Aerospace and Karnataka Bank are stocks which are in the news day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Karnataka Bank: Bank targets Rs 1,44,000 crore business turnover for FY20.

Banswara Syntex: CRISIL has extended its rating in respect to the total bank loan facilities of the company - long-term rating at BBB/Stable and Short-Term Rating at A3+.

Elantas Beck India: Board appointed Srikumar Ramakrishnan as President of the Company, M Srikumar Ramakrishnan will be appointed as successor of M Ravindra Kumar, Managing Director in due course.

related news

Tata Power: Tata Power SED handed over indigenous combat management system to Indian Navy.

M&M: Company set up armoured vehicle unit in Jordan.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation: Company has received upgraded credit rating of C for its long term bank facilities and A4 for short term bank facilities from the credit rating agency, CARE Ratings Limited.

NMDC: lnspite of suspension of Donimalai Mine operations for 5 months, no exports upto August 2018, highest rainfall in Bailadila Sector and poor off take in Karnataka in 01, NMDC has produced 32.44 MT and sales of 32.38 MT iron ore during FY-19.

Cyient: Delivery of order worth $5 million delayed due to delay in regulatory clearances. "We see decline in January-March revenues due to order delay and see marginal QoQ growth of 1-2 percent in services."

IDBI Bank: Bank seeks transaction advisor for divestment of stake in IDBI Asset Management.

Godrej Properties: Company sold over 2,900 homes with a booking value in excess of Rs 2,100 crore in Q4 FY19

Gateway Distriparks: Company completed acquisition of entire stake held by Blackstone in arm for Rs 850 crore on March 29.

PVR: Company opened 4 screens multiplex at The Celebration Bazaar, Khanna in Punjab and 5 screens multiplex at City Centre Mall, Guwahati in Assam.

Centrum Capital: Company has sold its entire equity holding in its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Centrum Defence System Limited and Centrum Infrastructure Advisory Limited.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company unit approved acquisition of Bawankar Pathology.

Jet Airways: DGCA approves summer schedule of company till April 25 - CNBC-TV18.

Bulk deals on April 1

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Coromandel International: Board, on April 23, to consider the audited financial results of the company for the year ended March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Board to consider FY19 results & final dividend on April 9.

Infosys: Company to Announce fourth quarter and annual results on April 12.

MT Educare: Company's officiails will meet Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research, Joindre Capital Services on April 2.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Bank of Baroda Becomes Second Largest PSU Bank After SBI Post Merger

Top Venezuela Court Calls to Strip Opposition Leader Juan Guaido's Imm ...

Drunk TV Actress' Speeding Car Hits At Least Seven Vehicles in Mumbai

How Indians Inspired Avengers: Endgame Makers

Congress Goes to Election Commission Over BJP's 'Misuse' of Doordarsha ...

IPL 2019 | Curran Takes Hat-trick as DC Capitulate to Hand KXIP Victor ...

Watch: Indigo Pilot Films ISRO's PSLV Launch from Inside Cockpit in Mi ...

Bank of Baroda Becomes 3rd Largest Lender as Dena, Vijaya Bank Merger ...

World Autism Awareness Day: French Govt Outlines Measures to Improve C ...

Opposition united, post-poll alliance possible, 'job no. 1' is to defe ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to extend gains on positiv ...

Oil rises on Iran sanctions threat, Venezuela shutdown

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 1

Massive spike in electoral bonds ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

IL&FS vice chairman Hari Sankaran arrested by SFIO for abusing powers, ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Confirmed! Joe Russo to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra soon

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Sam Curran rattles Delhi Capitals as Kings XI win ...

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Hema Malini begins Lok Sabha elections campaign at the golden fields o ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.