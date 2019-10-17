App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: ICICI Lombard, Mindtree, Nalco, Edelweiss, Bajaj Consumer, Shree Cement

Zee Entertainment | Suven Life | Mindtree | Edelweiss Financial | Bajaj Consumer and Shree Cement are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on October 17: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, South Indian Bank, Cyient, Adroit Infotech, Automotive Stampings, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, 3i Infotech, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, TVS Motor Company, PVR, Mastek, Shemaroo Entertainment, Jay Bharat Maruti, Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

Mindtree: Q2 consolidated profit jumps 45.6 percent to Rs 135 crore versus Rs 92.7 crore QoQ, revenue rises 4.4 percent to Rs 1,914.3 crore versus Rs 1,834.2 crore QoQ.

Nalco: Acute coal shortage affects company's smelter plant operation.

Quess Corp: Company acquired 49 percent stake Trimax Smart Infraprojects for a consideration of Rs 13 crore.

Zee Entertainment: VTB Capital acquired rights to dispose 10.71 percent equity held by Essel Media in company on October 11.

NCC Finance: Shareholders approve voluntary liquidation of company under IBC.

Edelweiss Financial: Competition Commission of India approved Kora Master Fund LP's investment of up to 10 percent ($75 million) in Edelweiss Securities.

Bajaj Consumer: HDFC MF acquired 7.75 lakh shares (5.25 percent equity) in company via open market.

Cox & Kings: Interest due on October 15 on NCD was not paid to debenture holders.

Transformers and Rectifiers India: Company bagged orders worth Rs 158 crore.

Exide Industries forays into manufacturing of e-rickshaws

Indiabulls Housing Finance: CRISIL reaffirms long-term rating at 'AA+' & short-term at 'A1+'

Union Bank of India: Sanctions loans of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore since “loan mela” kick off

Edelweiss Financial Services: CCI has approved the US-based Kora's proposed investment worth $75 million (about Rs 532 crore) in Edelweiss Group. As per the share subscription agreement, Kora is to invest in Edelweiss Securities Ltd (ESL) and Edelweiss Global Investment Advisory (EGIA) business subsidiaries.

Parle: FY19 profit rises 15% easing worries over growth, layoffs

Zuari Agro Chemicals: NPK Plant have been shut down due to non availability of raw material.

RMC Switchgears: Company stood as L1 bidder in MGVCL Tender for FRP fencing.

Suven Life Sciences: CRISIL has assigned A rating to company's long-term bank facilities and placed on ‘Rating Watch with Positive Implications'

KNR Constructions: NHAI has notified that the Concession Agreement for KNR Chidambaram Infra Private Limited is deemed terminated w.e.f. April 11, 2019.

Deepak Fertilisers: Company will consider allotment of first tranche of FCCBs of up to $15 million to IFC.

Shree Cement: Board to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares on October 19.

Rane (Madras): Board meeting convened on October 21 to consider further fund raising plan.

Bulk Deals

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Stocks in News

