Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Cox & Kings, Nestle, Shoppers Stop, Eros, Peninsula Land

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: HDFC AMC, Coffee Day Enterprises, Tata Power Company, LIC Housing Finance, Colgate Palmolive, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Honda Siel Power Products, Kingfa Science, GP Petroleums, Jullundur Motor Agency, HPL Electric & Power, Premier Explosives, Hester Biosciences, Paisalo Digital, Newgen Software Technologies, Genus Paper & Boards, Snowman Logistics, Wonderla Holidays, DCM Shriram, Just Dial, Union Bank of India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SEL Manufacturing Company, Vaibhav Global, Visa Steel, Sundram Fasteners, Solar Industries, Rane Holdings, Finolex Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Century Textiles, Vinyl Chemicals, Man Industries (India), Punjab Chemicals, Maithan Alloys, Ester Industries, Poly Medicure, Sagar Cements, Archidply Industries, KRBL, KPR Mill, Raj Television Network, IFB Industries, Prakash Industries, HSIL, Mafatlal Finance, Ballarpur Industries, Swaraj Engines, Gruh Finance, Chambal Fertilizers, Lakshmi Energy and Foods, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Supreme Industries, Meghmani Organics, Vijaya Bank, Thirumalai Chemicals, OnMobile Global, Plastiblends India, Mahindra Holidays, Action Construction Equipment, Carborundum Universal, Nilkamal, Granules India, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Nelcast, Monsanto India

ICICI Bank Q2: Profit falls 55.8 percent to Rs 908.9 crore versus Rs 2,058.2 crore; net interest income increases 12.4 percent to Rs 6,417.5 crore versus Rs 5,709.1 crore YoY. Gross NPA at 8.54 percent versus 8.81 percent and net NPA at 3.65 percent versus 4.19 percent QoQ.

ICICI Bank: Board appointed Hari L Mundra as an additional (independent) director of the bank for a period of 5 years.

AAVAS Financiers Q2: Profit rises to Rs 35.28 crore versus Rs 32.86 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 163.62 crore versus Rs 128.03 crore YoY.

Nucleus Software Q2: Profit increases to Rs 19.14 crore versus Rs 17.59 crore; revenue rises to Rs 121.49 crore from Rs 112.61 crore QoQ.

Nestle India Q3: Profit jumps 30 percent to Rs 446.1 crore versus Rs 343.2 crore; revenue rises 16.9 percent to Rs 2,939.4 crore versus Rs 2,514.1 crore YoY.

PI Industries Q2: Profit rises 17.6 percent to Rs 94.4 crore versus Rs 80.3 crore; revenue jumps 28.9 percent to Rs 723 crore versus Rs 561.1 crore YoY.

Sintex Plastics Technology Q2: Profit rises to Rs 40.36 crore versus Rs 26.06 crore; revenue falls to Rs Rs 1,172.15 crore versus Rs 1,432.90 crore YoY.

Automotive Stampings Q2: Profit at Rs 2.82 crore versus loss at Rs 14.24 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 127.5 crore versus Rs 70.14 crore YoY.

Astec Lifesciences Q2: Profit spikes to Rs 11.57 crore versus Rs 6.72 crore; revenue increases to Rs 112.72 crore versus Rs 95.93 crore YoY.

Shoppers Stop Q2: Profit at Rs 13.21 crore versus loss at Rs 21.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 864.53 crore versus Rs 837.6 crore YoY.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Q2: Loss at Rs 3.44 crore versus loss at Rs 28.06 crore; revenue rises to Rs 81.5 crore versus Rs 51.31 crore YoY.

Eros International Media Q2: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 77.01 crore versus Rs 59.32 crore; revenue increases to Rs 292.88 crore versus Rs 217.93 crore QoQ.

DB Realty Q2: Loss at Rs 16.8 crore versus Rs 12.4 crore; revenue falls to Rs 0.20 crore versus Rs 2.44 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless Q2: Loss at Rs 36.44 crore versus profit at Rs 27.30 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 3,081.4 crore versus Rs 2,607.84 crore YoY.

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2: Profit falls to Rs 5.18 crore versus Rs 7.74 crore; revenue declines to Rs 103.3 crore versus Rs 142.1 crore YoY.

Mawana Sugars September quarter: Loss at Rs 11.85 crore versus loss at Rs 11.13 crore; revenue rises to Rs 246.75 crore versus Rs 175.09 crore YoY.

Deepak Nitrite Q2: Profit rises to Rs 28.06 crore versus Rs 22.68 crore; revenue increases to Rs 432.71 crore versus Rs 353.6 crore YoY.

Foseco India Q2: Profit falls to Rs 8.65 crore versus Rs 8.75 crore; revenue increases to Rs 91.09 crore versus Rs 90.34 crore YoY.

Sintex Industries Q2: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 47.91 crore versus Rs 28.24 crore; revenue rises to Rs 907.17 crore versus Rs 727.45 crore YoY.

Salzer Electronics Q2: Profit falls to Rs 5.62 crore versus Rs 5.81 crore; revenue increases to Rs 134.7 crore versus Rs 100.7 crore YoY.

DCM Shriram Industries Q2: Profit rises to Rs 24.7 crore versus Rs 21.30 crore; revenue falls to Rs 415.34 crore versus Rs 427.3 crore YoY.

Vinati Organics Q2: Profit increases to Rs 65 crore versus Rs 64.3 crore; revenue dips to Rs 252.8 crore versus Rs 264.7 crore YoY.

Punj Lloyd Q2: Loss widens to Rs 1,465.6 crore versus loss Rs 248.4 crore; revenue falls to Rs 616.3 crore versus Rs 1,002.6 crore YoY.

HT Media Q2: Consolidated loss at Rs 42.2 crore versus profit at Rs 66.22 crore; revenue dips to Rs 512.8 crore versus Rs 545.2 crore YoY.

Divis Laboratories Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 397.65 crore versus Rs 206.8 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 1,285 crore versus Rs 890.20 crore YoY.

Aurionpro Solutions Q2: Profit climbs to Rs 18.55 crore versus Rs 13.2 crore; revenue rises to Rs 133.94 crore versus Rs 120.18 crore YoY.

Brigade Enterprises: Company launched Brigade Bricklane on Kogilu Road, Bangalore.

Kwality: Sharad Bhandari has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Satish Kumar Gupta resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Cox & Kings: Company entered into an agreement to sell its education business to UK-based Midlothian Capital Partners for all-cash enterprise value of 467 million pound (Rs 4,387 crore).

Bombay Dyeing: Board approved conversion of its existing debt given to its subsidiary in Indonesia viz. PT Five Star Textile Indonesia into equity shares.

Mawana Sugars: Board approved the proposal for investment of Rs 40 crore for installation of incinerator at distillery plant, Nanglamal Sugar Complex, Nanglamal, Meerut; and to explore the possibility of disposing of its operating chemical manufacturing unit Siel Chemical Complex (SCC) located at Rajpura, Distt. Patiala, Punjab in order to ensure long term financial stability of the company.

Axis Bank: The bank has executed an agreement for sale of 19,79,900 equity shares at Rs 825 per share with HDFC Bank, resulting in a total cash consideration of Rs 163.34 crore. HDFC Bank currently holds 5 percent of the total equity capital of NSDL, which increased to 9.95 percent after this transaction.

Yes Bank: Bank said search committee has finalised the profile for a potential candidate for the post of CEO and got a representative list of candidate pool, based on initial industry mapping.

Peninsula Land: Company, through its subsidiary Peninsula Holding and Investment Private Limited (PHIPL) entered into a securities purchase agreement to acquire 71 percent stake in RR Mega City Builders Limited, thereby making it a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Va Tech Wabag: Parthasarathy Gopalan, Chief Financial Officer of the company has resigned from the position.

Sterlite Technologies: Company launched all new – FTTx MANTRATM – an end-to-end FTTx-as-aservice solution which allows swift roll-out of Fibre-to-the-Point (FTTx) networks at the scale, latency and agility needed to suit all future requirements of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, for global communication service providers, data centres and citizen networks.

Oriental Aromatics: Board approved sSub-division of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each; and issue of one fully paid bonus equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for one equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each.

Dr Lal PathLabs: NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation between company and Delta Ria and Pathology Private Limited.

Max Alert Systems: The adjudication proceedings vide show cause notice dated August 7, 2018 are disposed off without imposition of any monetary penalty.

Sayaji Industries: ICRA assigned MA- (Stable) rating for public deposit programme (unsecured) of the company.

Hindalco Industries: Company stopped mining operation at Durgumanwadi Mine since March 17, 2018. Stopping of mining operation has no material impact on operations or financial performance of the company.

Bulk Deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Balkrishna Industries: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018 and to consider declaration of 2nd interim dividend on equity shares, if any.

Globus Spirits: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Inox Wind: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

United Bank of India: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider raising of equity capital in one or more tranches for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares.

JSW Energy: Company's post result conference call will now be held on November 5 to discuss the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Capacite Infraprojects: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Alphageo (India): Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Ashok Leyland: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

VST Tillers Tractors: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Future Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

HG Infra Engineering: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Kennametal India: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Noida Toll Bridge Company: Board meeting will be held on November 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aditya Birla Capital: Board meeting will be held on November 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aegis Logistics: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

SML Isuzu: Board meeting will be held on November 14 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on November 14 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Adani Transmission: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Reliance Communications: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

ITI Limited: Board meeting will be held on November 10 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Indian Energy Exchange: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Sobha: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aurobindo Pharma: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Astron Paper & Board Mill: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

PTC Industries: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Godfrey Phillips India: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Uflex: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

PTC India Financial Services: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Allied Digital Services: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Ruchira Papers: Conference call with analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on November 1.

Reliance Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Future Consumer: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Gati: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

PSP Projects: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Sadbhav Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Phoenix Mills: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Himatsingka Seide: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

GVK Power & Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 14 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Kajaria Ceramics: Ashok Kajaria, Chairman & Managing Director and Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company would meet the Investors at Mumbai on October 30-31.

HPL Electric & Power: Company has scheduled a conference call for investors on October 30.