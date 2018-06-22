Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Can Fin Homes, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Real Estate

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

ICICI Bank: Sebi yet to receive reply on Kochhar issue

Blue Star: Company expects home water purifier sales worth Rs 400 cr in 3 years

Can Fin Homes: Company to seek shareholders' nod for Rs 7,000 cr fund mop-up

HCL Technologies: Company inks global IT infra deal with Nokia

Tata Motors: Company plans to drive in 50 commercial vehicles this fiscal

Indiabulls Real Estate: Company to raise Rs 480 cr via debentures

Astral Poly: The company started commercial production of CPVC and PVC pipes at its new plant situated at Ghiloth.

AstraZeneca Pharma: Company receives marketing permission for Durvalumab (ImfinziTM) in India.

Strides Shasun: Rectal Artesunate Product received WHO Prequalification.

KPIT Tech and Kinetiq announced strategic life sciences collaboration.

Oberoi Realty: Company alloted 2.4 crore equity shares at Rs 500 each via QIP to investors including Fidelity, Goldman Sachs etc.

Karnataka Bank: Company sets export credit target of Rs 2,900 crore to support export sector.

Havells India to acquire remaining 31 percent stake in subsidiary Promptec.

Nalco, Hindustan Copper to Form JV to buy Lithium Mines.

Som Distilleries: Company arm receives approval for manufacturing of Indian-made foreign liquor.