Stocks in the news: HUL, ITC, Divis Lab, Castrol, Power Grid, JSPL, IndoStar Capital

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Amara Raja Batteries, Andhra Petrochemicals, Apollo Micro Systems, Choksi Imaging, Relaxo, Poly Medicure, Goldcrest Corporation and Sobha

Govt revises FY19 GDP growth to 6.1% from 6.8% earlier

Everstone to partner with Brookfield for an investment in IndoStar Capital

JSPL - CRISIL upgraded rating to CRISIL BBB/Positive/CRISILA3+ from CRISIL BBB-/stable/CRISIL A3

Reliance Capital - Delayed in payment interest/principal obligations of NCDs due on January 31, 2020 is delayed

Shilpa Medicare launches Lenvatinib mesylate under brand name Lenshil in India

Wipro and Smart Energy Water (SEW) form global strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

Coromandel International - CRISIL reaffirmed rating on Commercial Paper at CRISIL A1+

Divis Labs: US FDA clears the company's unit-II in Andhra Pradesh.

Hindustan Unilever: Q3 profit rises 11.9% to Rs 1,616 cr, revenue increases 2.6% to Rs 9,808 cr YoY.

J&K Bank Q3: Net loss at Rs 916.8 crore versus profit of Rs 93.8 crore, NII up 15.3 percent at Rs 1,208.2 crore versus Rs 1,048.2 crore, YoY

Castrol Q3: Net profit up 28 percent at Rs 271.3 crore versus Rs 211.9 crore, revenue down 2.1 percent at Rs 1,011.8 crore versus Rs 1,033.4 crore, YoY

Vedanta Q3: Consolidated net profit up 14.3 percent at Rs 2,665 crore versus Rs 2,332 crore, revenue down 0.9 percent at Rs 21,126 crore versus Rs 23,435 crore, YoY

Indian Hotels: Q3 consolidated net profit up 25.4 percent at Rs 213.2 crore against Rs 170 crore, revenue up 3.7 percent at Rs 1,372.7 crore vs Rs 1,323.5 crore, YoY.

Power Grid: Q3 net profit up 14.6 percent at Rs 2,673.5 crore against Rs 2,332.3 crore, revenue up 6 percent at Rs 8,992 crore vs Rs 8,481.3 crore, YoY

Aditya Birla Capital Q3: Net profit up 16.8 percent at Rs 250 crore vs Rs 214 crore, revenue up 12.8 percent at Rs 4,645 crore versus Rs 4,118 crore, YoY

ITC Q3: Net profit up 29.1 percent at Rs 4,141.9 crore versus Rs 3,209.1 crore, revenue up 5.1 percent At Rs 12,103 crore versus Rs 11,431 crore, YoY

Aegis Logistics Q3: Consolidated net profit down 15.6 percent at Rs 49.9 crore versus 59.1 crore, revenue up 64 percent at Rs 2,168.6 crore versus Rs 1,320.5 crore, YoY