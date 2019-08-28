Stocks in the news: HUL, IDBI Bank, Oberoi Realty, Power Grid, Dilip Buildcon, DHFL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Hindustan Unilever: Company told CNBC-TV18 that it has taken price reductions in range of 4-6 percent in Lux & Lifebuoy portfolio and the price reduction may be higher on certain packs in order to pass on benefits to consumers.

Allahabad Bank: Lender will offer repo-linked home & MUDRA loans from September 1.

IDBI Bank: Rating Agency S&P placed bank on credit watch negative due to capital breach.

Oberoi Realty: Income Tax team has left company's premises and company fully co-operated, responded to clarifications sought by I-T Authorities. Normal day-to-day business activities have resumed fully.

Power Grid Corporation: Board approved investment in a solar project in Rajasthan worth Rs 2,578 crore and appointment of KSR Murty as CFO with immediate effect.

Emco: The National Company Law Tribunal appointed Kedarram Ramratan Laddha as Interim Resolution Professional under the provisions of the IBC.

Indosolar: Ved Prakash Roy has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Omaxe: Seema Prasad Avasarala, Non-Executive & Non Independent Director of the company resigned.

Sambandam Spinning Mills: India Ratings & Research affirmed its credit rating on term loan at BBB-/Stable.

Shreeji Translogistics: Company recommended issue and allotment of fully paid bonus shares, in the ratio of two equity shares for every one equity share held by shareholders.

Frontline Securities: Company appointed Gauri Shanker Pandey as Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel.

Bal Pharma: ICRA revised credit rating on company's long term fund based facilities to BB+ from BBB.

NALCO: Appoints GNS & Associates as joint statutory auditors of company for year 2019-20

ABC India: CARE revised rating for company's long term credit facilities from BB+/Stable to BBB-/Stable.

Future Enterprises: Acuite Ratings & Research reaffirmed its credit rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

Future Retail: Acuite Ratings & Research reaffirmed its credit rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

Premier Explosives: Company's new solid propellant plant at Katepally, near Hyderabad has been inaugurated.

Dilip Buildcon: Company received the appointed date (August 24) for Saoner-Dhapewada, EPC project in Maharashtra from the National Highways Authority of India.

DB Realty: Promoter created a pledge on 40 lakh shares in favour of Anand Rathi Global Finance.

DHFL: Board will consider issuing shares after debt conversion on August 30.

