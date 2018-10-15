Stocks in the news: HUL, Delta Corp, AU Small Finance, Avenue Supermarts, IndusInd Bank, Nalco

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Delta Corp, IndusInd Bank, MT Educare, Network18 Media, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Trident, TV18 Broadcast, Zee Learn and Zee Media Corporation

AU Small Finance Bank Q2: Profit rises 34 percent to Rs 91 crore; net interest income increases 46 percent to Rs 321 crore (YoY); gross NPA falls to 2 percent against 2.2 percent and net NPA declined to 1.3 percent versus 1.4 percent (QoQ)

Avenue Supermarts Q2: Profit rises to Rs 225.74 crore versus Rs 191.04 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 4,872.5 crore versus Rs 3,506.92 crore (YoY).

HUL Q2: Profit jumps 19.5 percent to Rs 1,525 crore; revenue rises 11.1 percent to Rs 9,234 crore (YoY).

IL&FS Engineering and Construction: Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), the promoter of the company nominated CS Rajan, Director, IL&FS, as a director of the company.

Natco Pharma: US Court affirms Teva's Copaxone patent as invalid

Nitesh Estates: Company entered into an agreement to sell 100 percent stake in step down tier II subsidiary - Nitesh Pune Mall Pvt. Ltd. It has signed agreement with ABIL group of Pune (Ela Realty, a SPV of ABIL).

PVR: Company opened 10 screens multiplex at PVR ICON, VR Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces the sale of its API manufacturing business unit in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad

Mcleod Russel: Company handed over its specified assets namely, estates and bearer plants and other assets of Beesakopie Tea Estate, Raidang Tea Estate, Daimukhia Tea Estate, Samdang Tea Estate, Baghjan Tea Estate, Bordubi Tea Estate, Koomsong Tea Estate and Phillobari Tea Estate in Assam.

BGR Energy Systems: Company intimated about fraud by an employee.

Info Edge: Zomato has signed a definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raise of approximately $210 million from Alipay Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd. (which is an existing shareholder of Zomato) and/or any of its affiliates. Upon the closing of this fund raise, company's shareholding in Zomato stands reduced to about 27.68 percent on fully converted & diluted basis.

Dhanuka Commercial: Company's Chairman, MD, CFO, directors resigned from their positions.

United Breweries: Company forayed into new line business viz., non-alcoholic beverages segment with the launch of "Kingfisher Radler" a non-alcoholic beverage which will enable UBL to enter into a large retail universe.

Mcleod Russel: ICRA reaffirmed AA- rating for the long term credit of the company and also reaffirmed A1+ as the short term credit rating.

Nalco: Board approved proposal to buyback not exceeding 6,73,11,386 equity shares (representing 3.48 percent of the total paid-up equity) at a price of Rs 75 per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 504.83 crore.

V2 Retail opens one operational retail store at Davanagere, Karnataka

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Investments Private Limited incorporated as a new wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

8K Miles Software Services: Company has taken legal action against Quantum Global Securities and Kumar Share Brokers for wrongfully and illegally transfering promoter Suresh Venkatachari's 25.7 lakh shares through off market transactions on various dates to various parties without his knowledge/consent.

Cupid allots 22,23,000 equity shares as bonus shares

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: CARE reaffirmed its ratings on several non-convertible debentures of the company.

Saregama India: Company has invested in 100 percent capital of Saregama FZE, as a result whereof Saregama FZE has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Saregama India.

Infosys: Company completed acquisition of Fluido, the largest salesforce consulting partner in Nordics.

Dilip Buildcon: Project 'Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Stretch of SH 317-Kalamb-Ralegaon-Wadki to two lane paved shoulders in Maharashtra on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) Mode (Package -21) has been completed. Company is entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 14,62,50,000 in lieu of earlier completion (210 days before the schedule completion date) of the said project.

Mirza International incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh

Cyient: Company launched, its Geospatial Data Exploitation Solutions at Intergeo 2018.

GSS Infotech: Subsidiary GSS Infotech Inc signed the share purchase agreement for acquiring 100 percent shares of Nexii Labs Inc, USA.

Bulk Deals

NSE

8K Miles Soft Services: Kirit Nanji Gogri sold 1,59,400 shares of the company at Rs 120.8 per share.

Bombay Dyeing: Minesh Jormalbhai Mehta sold 16,83,581 shares of the company at Rs 105.95 per share.

Just Dial: New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 4,16,753 shares of the company at Rs 471.39 per share.

Kwality: Sanjay Dhingra sold 15,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 11.41 per share.

Kshitij Polyline: Vikas B Agarwal bought 72,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.26 per share.

Marine Electrical: Subhrashi Properties Private Limited bought 1,44,000 shares of the company at Rs 66.75 per share.

Suumaya Lifestyle: ARC Agrobasket LLP bought 1,44,000 shares of the company at Rs 25.5 per share.

Vinny Overseas: Harishkumar Jitmal HUF bought 1,20,000 shares of the company at Rs 42.62 per share, Mahendrakumar Jitmal HUF 1,41,000 shares at Rs 42.51 per share and Mohinidevi Mahendrakumar Bhansali purchased 90,000 shares at Rs 43.45 per share.

BSE

Shubham Polyspin: Chandan Garg bought 3,96,000 shares of the company at Rs 43.55 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Den Networks: Board meeting is scheduled on October 17 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares through one or more methods including further public issue/ADR/GDR/qualified institutions placement/ preferential issue.

ARSS Infrastructure: Board meeting will be held on October 26 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Liberty Shoes: Board meeting will be held on October 25 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Genus Power: Board meeting will be held on October 22 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Hindustan Zinc: Board meeting will be held on October 22 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Dhampur Sugar: Board meeting will be held on October 31 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Snowman Logistics: Board meeting will be held on October 29 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

IFB Industries: Board meeting will be held on October 30 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider quarterly un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Ahluwalia Contracts: Company's officials will be attending Edelweiss Infra Day on October 16 in Mumbai.

HOEC: Board meeting to be held on October 22 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Tinplate Company: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

ITC: Board meeting to be held on October 26 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Manali Petrochemical: Board meeting to be held on October 22 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

RBL Bank: Bank will host an Investor/Analyst conference call to present the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018 on October 23.

M&M: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors on October 16 and 17.

Bharti Infratel: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

HEG: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Bharat Gears: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

United Spirits: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

CCL Products: Board meeting to be held on October 22 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Canara Bank: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Board meeting to be held on October 26 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Southern Petrochemicals: Board meeting to be held on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

HCL Technologies: Board meeting to be held on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Bata India: Board meeting to be held on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

National Fertilizers: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Unichem Labs: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Pricol: Board meeting to be held on November 8 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Investors' Conference Call post announcement of the financial results is scheduled on October 31.

Dilip Buildcon: Company's officials will be attending Edelweiss Infra Day Conference, 2018 on October 16.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.