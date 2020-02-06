Stocks in the news: Hero MotoCorp, ITI, DLF, Engineers India, GE Power, Lupin, Avenue Supermarts

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Metropolis Healthcare, RITES, Aditya Birla Fashion, Advanced Enzyme, Endurance Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Khadim India, GE T&D India, IndoStar Capital, United Breweries, Usha Martin, Trent, Bata India, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, MphasiS, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Akzo Nobel India, Aarti Drugs, LT Foods, Redington (India), Adani Power, United Bank of India, Sintex Industries, NMDC, IDFC, Hindustan Construction Company, ICRA, Gujarat Alkalies, UCO Bank, Indraprastha Gas.

Cadila Healthcare: Q3 profit down 26.8 percent to Rs 373.9 crore, revenue up 1.7 percent to Rs 3,638.1 crore YoY.

DLF Q3: Net profit up 23.8% at Rs 413 crore versus Rs 333.7 crore, revenue down 39% at Rs 1,341.9 crore versus Rs 2,219.3 crore, YoY

Brigade Enterprises: Q3 profit down 31.6 percent to Rs 40.9 crore, revenue down 19.7 percent to Rs 552.2 crore YoY.

HPCL: Q3 profit down 29 percent to Rs 747.2 crore, revenue up 16.2 percent to Rs 70,749.4 crore QoQ.

Ajanta Pharma: Q3 profit jumped 61 percent to Rs 108 crore, revenue rose 34 percent to Rs 651 crore YoY.

Engineers India: Q3 profit climbed 19.5 percent to Rs 111.8 crore, revenue surged 53.7 percent to Rs 899.2 crore YoY.

GE Power India: Q3 profit jumped to Rs 100.8 crore versus Rs 40.9 crore, revenue rose 38.7 percent to Rs 765.2 crore YoY.

Lupin: Company received USFDA approval for generic of Arava tablets.

VST Tillers: Power tillers sales up 1.1 percent at 1,971 units, tractor sales down 6.7 percent at 516 units YoY.

Sagar Cements: Consolidated production up 4.7 percent at 3.16 lakh tonnes, sales down 1.6 percent at 3.15 lakh tonnes YoY.

ITI: Company withdrawn FPO due to prevailing market condition.

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart operator): Company launched Rs 4,098 crore QIP at Rs 2,049 per share.

Gujarat Gas: Q3 profit rose 0.7 percent to Rs 263.2 crore, revenue dipped 0.2 percent to Rs 2,564.2 crore QoQ.

Andhra Bank: Q3 profit at Rs 162.8 crore versus loss of Rs 578.6 crore, NII up 4.5 percent to Rs 1,775.1 crore YoY.

Divis Labs: Q3 profit dipped 7.8 percent to Rs 359.1 crore, revenue rose 2.7 percent to Rs 1,396.3 crore YoY.

Navkar Corporation appointed as strategic alliance management contract at lnland Clearance Depot (lCD), Valvada, Gujarat

Prestige Estate approved allotment of 1,24,20,000 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 372.50 per equity share

SBI received consideration for stake sale in of the bank in Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd

Panacea Biotec completes transfer of its pharmaceuticals business by way of slump sale to its wholly owned subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma

CreditAccess Grameen - RBI approved the acquisition of up to 76.34% of the share capital of Madura Micro Finance

Welspun Enterprises - CARE assigned A1+ to the short term borrowing and revises credit rating to A+ Stable Outlook to the long term borrowing

Matrimony to acquire a 26.1% stake in ClickAstro.com promoter Astro-Vision Futuretech

HAL - MoU signed between HAL and Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, Israel

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited launches Equitas ELITE