Stocks in the news: HDFC Life, Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, NTPC, Lumax Auto, JSW Steel

Here are some stocks that are in the news:

HDFC Life Insurance, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank: These stocks to be included in NSE F&O segment w.e.f February 28.

Vodafone Idea: Department Of Telecommunications approved the merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel on February 21.

Hindustan Unilever: Board approves the formation of a new 100 percent owned subsidiary.

RBL Bank: RBI approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as Executive Director of the bank for 3 years.

TVS Motor: The company said that the coronavirus outbreak has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles.

NTPC: Company gets CCI nod to acquire 74.50 percent of issued & paid-up share capital of THDC India.

Lumax Auto Technologies: Board approved the acquisition of roto moulded plastic auto component business of OK Play Group.

HDFC Bank: MD Aditya Puri sells 12.52 lakh shares of the bank from February 11-12.

GTPL Hathway: Company acquired balance 4.82 percent equity shares of subsidiary GTPL Vidarbha Tele Link Private Limited.

JSW Steel: Company declared preferred bidder' in Jajang Iron Ore block auction in Odisha.

Ajanta Pharma: Promoter released a pledge on 1 lakh shares (0.11 percent equity) on February 20.

Tourism Finance Corporation: IFCI sells the entire stake in the company from January 1-February 17.

Avanti Feeds: Board declares an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Bharat Forge: Board approved payment of second interim dividend for FY19-20 at Rs 2 per share.

Tech Mahindra: Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. Board approved the proposal to acquire a 100 percent stake in Zen3 Infosolutions (America).

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)