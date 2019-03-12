Stocks in the news: HDFC Life, PSP Projects, Welspun Corp, Jet Airways, Advanced Enzyme

Stocks in news

TVS Motor: Company declares second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (140 percent)

Laurus Labs: Company received a final approval from USFDA for Hydroxychloroquine Tablets 200 mg and a tentative approval for an ANDA for ADL Tablets 600 mg/50 mg/300 mg.

Sundaram-Clayton: Company declares second interim dividend at the rate of Rs 16 per share (320 percent).

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter group - Chandrakant Rathi Innovations and Projects Pvt Ltd cuts its stake in company by 1.43 percent to 16.87 percent. Atharva Green Ecotech LLP also sold its entire 6.24 percent stake through open market transaction on March 8.

: Part repayment of the external commercial borrowing availed by the company, for working capital purposes, falling due on March 11, has

been delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints and the company has engaged with the lender in relation to the same.

Ujaas Energy: Board of Directors approved disposal of its entire holding in its wholly own subsidiary, Eizooba Energy One Limited to ACA International Commerce FZE.

Welspun Corp: Company received additional pipe orders of 212 KMT on global basis. Out of these additional orders, 151 KMT will be serviced from India. The company's current order book stands at 1,667 KMTs valued at Rs 14,500 crore, after considering execution up to February 2019.

Adlabs Entertainment: Promoter Thrill Park released a pledge on another 0.07 percent stake.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Board approved to purchase additional 8.54 percent equity shares and 14.99 percent preference shares of Shree Shubham Logistics Limited (SSLL), a 71.52 percent subsidiary of the company from existing shareholders of SSLL.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Critical Care launched Mitigo (Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP – Preservative-free) in 10 mg/mL and 25 mg/mL concentrations in the US market.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Company revised its record date for payment of interim dividend to March 23 from March 22 earlier.

PSP Projects: Company has received LOA/work orders worth Rs 601.21 crore for industrial, institutional, government and residential projects from various clients.

HDFC Standard Life: Promoter Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 to sell up to 7 crore shares (representing 3.47 percent of paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell up to 2.95 crore equity shares (representing 1.46 percent of paid-up equity) through offer for sale on March 12 and March 13.

Sundaram-Clayton: Company re-appointed Venu Srinivasan as Managing Director.

Godfrey Phillips' Clarification: The company had entered into a commercial arrangement with IPM Wholesale Trading Private Limited (an Indian entity and affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., USA) to manufacture Marlboro cigarettes in India in May 2009 which is a year before May 2010 when the restrictions on FDI in manufacture of cigarettes came into being. The commercial arrangement is in complete compliance with the extant regulations governing the FDI laws in India. All the business transactions entered and executed between the parties since 2009 are governed by the above referred commercial arrangement. Incidentally, all the business transactions above are executed in Indian rupees.

Bulk Deals on March 11

NSE

Bohra Industries: Aditi Speciality Packaging Private Limited bought 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 15.94 per share.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Bharti SBM Holdings Private Limited purchased 36,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 38.12 per share.

Mahamaya Steel Industries: Acestar Infosolutions bought 89,962 shares of the company at Rs 184.71 per share.

Reliance Communications: IndusInd Bank LTD Client A/C sold 1,70,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 5.54 per share.

Tourism Finance Corporation: Motilal Oswal Focused Emergence Fund bought 5,55,000 shares of the company at Rs 120.12 per share.

BSE

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Ranjan Tandon sold 43,000 shares of the company at Rs 5,201.30 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Mahindra Logistics: Company's officials will interact with certain Analyst / Institutional Investor on March 12 in Mumbai.

Shoppers Stop: Company will meet Aliasgar Shakir, Vice President - Institutional Research and Abhijit Tare, Co-Head - Equity of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on March 15.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Board meeting is scheduled on March 18 to consider the declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

Vedanta: Company's officials will meet Mondrian Investment Partners and Ruffer & Co on March 12 in London.

DCM Shriram: Company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal Securities on March 14.

Shriram City Union Finance: Company's officials will meet fund/analyst/institutional investors on March 14, 15, 18, 25 and 28.

Aurionpro Solutions: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts on March 12.

Aegis Logistics: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 18 to consider interim dividend during the financial year 2018-19.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company's officials will meet analyst/institutional investors on March 12, 13, 14 and 22.

IDFC First Bank: Company's officials will meet fund/analysts/institutional investor/broker etc on March 13.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Board meeting is scheduled on March 15 to consider the investment proposal for company's growth and any other matter with the permission of Chair.