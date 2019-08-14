Stocks in the news: HDFC Life, Future Retail, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Nalco

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 14: Grasim Industries, IDBI Bank, Wockhardt, Jindal Steel & Power, Indiabulls Real Estate, General Insurance Corporation of India, GMR Infrastructure, IDFC, HDIL, Reliance Capital, HEG, Repco Home Finance, Voltamp Transformers, Deepak Fertilizers, Indraprastha Gas, Suzlon Energy, Jain Irrigation Systems, IIFL Finance, Gateway Distriparks, Unitech, Zee Learn, Sadbhav Engineering, Prabhat Dairy

July CPI at 3.15 percent against 3.18 percent, and July Core CPI at 4.3 percent versus 4.2 percent, MoM

ONGC Q1: Profit jumps 46 percent to Rs 5,904 crore versus Rs 4,044.6 crore, revenue falls 0.8 percent to Rs 26,554.7 crore versus Rs 26,758.5 crore QoQ.

Wabco India Q1: Profit dips 26.7 percent at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 74.7 crore, revenue declines 14.7 percent to Rs 637.8 crore versus Rs 747.3 crore YoY.

Balmer Lawrie Q1: Consolidated profit falls 37.6 percent to Rs 24 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore YoY, revenue slips 11.8 percent to Rs 431.4 crore versus Rs 488.9 crore YoY.

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 68.5 percent to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 33.9 crore, revenue rises 16.4 percent to Rs 2,571.9 crore versus Rs 2,210.5 crore YoY.

Kaveri Seed Q1: Consolidated profit climbs 9.6 percent to Rs 230 crore versus Rs 210.1 crore, revenue rises 8.4 percent to Rs 627.6 crore versus Rs 578.7 crore YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon Q1: Profit increases 1.1 percent to Rs 64.6 crore versus Rs 63.9 crore, revenue jumps 28.2 percent to Rs 876.8 crore versus Rs 683.7 crore YoY.

Reliance Infra Q1: Consolidated net profit up 19.6 percent at Rs 299.2 crore versus Rs 250.1 crore, revenue up 1.7 percent at Rs 5,466.7 crore versus Rs 5,373.7 crore, YoY

Uflex Q1: Net profit down 3.7 percent at Rs 90.9 crore versus Rs 94.4 crore, revenue up 3.9 percent at Rs 1,978.3 crore versus Rs 1,904.8 crore, YoY

Aarti Industries Q1: Net profit up 53.9 percent at Rs 137.4 crore versus Rs 89.3 crore, revenue up 0.7 percent at Rs 1,086.1 crore versus Rs 1,078.5 crore, YoY

Coal India Q1: Net profit up 22.3 percent at Rs 4,629.7 crore versus Rs 3,786.3 crore, revenue up 3.6 percent at Rs 24,934 crore versus Rs 24,070.8 crore, YoY

HAL Q1: Net profit up 62.6 percent at Rs 564.69 crore versus Rs 347.19 crore, revenue up 17 percent at Rs 3,291.4 crore versus Rs 2,813.8 crore, YoY

West Coast Paper Q1: Consolidated net profit up 21.5 percent at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 84 crore, revenue up 16.7 percent at Rs 535.2 crore versus Rs 458.7 crore, YoY

RITES Q1: Consolidated profit rises 12.6 percent to Rs 98 crore versus Rs 87 crore, revenue jumps 61.8 percent to Rs 537.7 crore versus Rs 332.2 crore YoY.

Manappuram Finance Q1: Profit climbs 36.1 percent to Rs 269.6 crore versus Rs 200 crore, revenue surges 25.2 percent to Rs 1,144 crore versus Rs 913.8 crore YoY.

PFC Q1: Consolidated profit dips 0.1 percent to Rs 1,383 crore versus Rs 1,384 crore, revenue rises 8.5 percent to Rs 7,580 crore versus Rs 6,984 crore YoY.

Godrej Industries Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 31.1 percent to Rs 103.4 crore versus Rs 78.8 crore, revenue dips 3.6 percent to Rs 2,845.1 crore versus Rs 2,951.3 crore YoY.

HDFC Life Insurance: Standard Life to sell 2.5 percent with an upsize option of additional 0.7 percent in HDFC Life on August 14 - CNBC-TV18.

Nalco Q1: Consolidated profit falls 85.8 percent to Rs 97.9 crore versus Rs 687.2 crore, revenue dips 29.9 percent to Rs 2,084.1 crore versus Rs 2,973.3 crore YoY.

Rain Industries Q1: Consolidated profit slips 51.7 percent to Rs 147 crore versus Rs 303.7 crore, revenue declines 12.2 percent to Rs 3,341.1 crore versus Rs 3,805.5 crore YoY.

Glenmark Pharma Q1: Profit falls 53.1 percent to Rs 109.3 crore versus Rs 233 crore, revenue rises 7.3 percent to Rs 2,322.9 crore versus Rs 2,165.6 crore YoY.

NMDC Q1: Profit rises 20.9 percent to Rs 1,179.3 crore versus Rs 975.3 crore, revenue jumps 34.8 percent to Rs 3,263.7 crore versus Rs 2,422 crore YoY.

Amazon in advanced talks to buy 8-10% stake in Future Retail

M&M - India Ratings and Research has re-affirmed company's long-term issuer/instrument rating at IND AAA. The outlook is stable

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Indian Railways joined hands to commence container train operations from Suranussi, in Firozpur division of Northern Railway

CEAT has entered into an addendum agreement with Tyresnmore for making a further investment of up to Rs crore in Tyresnmore

IL&FS Engineering has received an arbitration award in favour of JV with Gayatri Projects for the Nagaland Road Project, for an amount of Rs 9,143 million

Wipro launches Edge Artificial Intelligence Solutions oowered by Intel

