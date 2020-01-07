Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, PI Industries, Mishra Dhatu, Sagar Cements, Avenue Supermarts

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

HDFC Bank: Advances in Q3FY20 jumped 20 percent to Rs 9.34 lakh crore, deposits grew 25 percent to Rs 10.67 lakh crore YoY.

PI Industries: A factory accident occurred in one section of a multi-product plant at Jambusar fine chemical manufacturing site in Gujarat.

VST Tillers Tractors: Power tillers sales in December increased 4.3 percent to 1,410 units, tractors sales dipped 39.2 percent to 366 units YoY.

Mishra Dhatu: Company delivered ultra high strength steel & cobalt alloys for 'Gaganyaan' of ISRO.

Sagar Cements: Consolidated December cement production down 7.5 percent to 3 lakh tonnes and sales dip 4.3 percent to 3.12 lakh tonnes YoY.

Avenue Supermarts: Company allotted listed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

GM Breweries: The board will meet on January 7 to consider and approve quarterly results.

Bank of Maharashtra: The lender said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 45 basis points across various tenors, effective from January 7.

ITI: The State-owned firm on January 6 said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

Bandhan Bank: CRISIL has assigned "CRISIL Al+" to the company's Rs 6,000 crore worth of certificate of deposits. On the other hand, CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AA-" with a stable outlook on the company's subordinated Tier II non-convertible debentures.

Granules India: Company received USFDA nod for painkiller Acetaminophen tablet (325 mg).

Tata Motors: Total JLR UK sales in December 2019 fell 6.9 percent to 6,171 units versus 6,625 units (YoY).

Biocon: Biocon Biologics appointed MB Chinappa as Chief Financial Officer.

Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting on January 9 to consider buyback of shares.

Tata Power: Company signed share purchase agreement to sell shares held by Af-Taab Invst Company in Tata Ceramics.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Ministry of Railway has conveyed the conceptual framework to introduce competition among PSUs for awarding Railway works.

M&M: Total December production increased 22.5 percent to 33,888 units versus 27,653 units (YoY).

Manappuram Finance: Company approved the issuance of fixed rate Senior Unsecured Notes aggregating to $300 million.

Reliance Home Finance: Total amounts of default from loans from financial institutions stood at Rs 982.18 crore on December 31, 2019.

Container Corporation of India: Company has incorporated its wholly-owned arm CONCOR Last Mile Logistics, to develop goods sheds, operate and manage freight terminals/ goods sheds, develop warehouses etc.

TCI Finance: Company defaulted in payment of principal and interest amounting to Rs 60 lakh of a term loan from HDFC.

Ajmera Realty & Infra: Company will consider the proposal of internal restructuring on January 10,