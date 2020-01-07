Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, PI Industries, Mishra Dhatu, Sagar Cements, Avenue Supermarts

HDFC Bank | PI Industries | Mishra Dhatu | Sagar Cements | Avenue Supermarts and GM Breweries are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:
HDFC Bank: Advances in Q3FY20 jumped 20 percent to Rs 9.34 lakh crore, deposits grew 25 percent to Rs 10.67 lakh crore YoY.
PI Industries: A factory accident occurred in one section of a multi-product plant at Jambusar fine chemical manufacturing site in Gujarat.
VST Tillers Tractors: Power tillers sales in December increased 4.3 percent to 1,410 units, tractors sales dipped 39.2 percent to 366 units YoY.
Mishra Dhatu: Company delivered ultra high strength steel & cobalt alloys for 'Gaganyaan' of ISRO.
Sagar Cements: Consolidated December cement production down 7.5 percent to 3 lakh tonnes and sales dip 4.3 percent to 3.12 lakh tonnes YoY.
Avenue Supermarts: Company allotted listed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.
GM Breweries: The board will meet on January 7 to consider and approve quarterly results.
Bank of Maharashtra: The lender said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 45 basis points across various tenors, effective from January 7.
ITI: The State-owned firm on January 6 said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December 2019 quarter.
Bandhan Bank: CRISIL has assigned "CRISIL Al+" to the company's Rs 6,000 crore worth of certificate of deposits. On the other hand, CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AA-" with a stable outlook on the company's subordinated Tier II non-convertible debentures.
Granules India: Company received USFDA nod for painkiller Acetaminophen tablet (325 mg).
Tata Motors: Total JLR UK sales in December 2019 fell 6.9 percent to 6,171 units versus 6,625 units (YoY).
Biocon: Biocon Biologics appointed MB Chinappa as Chief Financial Officer.
Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting on January 9 to consider buyback of shares.
Tata Power: Company signed share purchase agreement to sell shares held by Af-Taab Invst Company in Tata Ceramics.
Rail Vikas Nigam: Ministry of Railway has conveyed the conceptual framework to introduce competition among PSUs for awarding Railway works.
M&M: Total December production increased 22.5 percent to 33,888 units versus 27,653 units (YoY).
Manappuram Finance: Company approved the issuance of fixed rate Senior Unsecured Notes aggregating to $300 million.
Reliance Home Finance: Total amounts of default from loans from financial institutions stood at Rs 982.18 crore on December 31, 2019.
Container Corporation of India: Company has incorporated its wholly-owned arm CONCOR Last Mile Logistics, to develop goods sheds, operate and manage freight terminals/ goods sheds, develop warehouses etc.
TCI Finance: Company defaulted in payment of principal and interest amounting to Rs 60 lakh of a term loan from HDFC.
Ajmera Realty & Infra: Company will consider the proposal of internal restructuring on January 10,Morepen Laboratories: Company defaulted in payment of interest and principal of compulsory redeemable preference shares worth Rs 33.4 crore to banks.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.