Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Aurobindo, CG Power, Ashoka Buildcon, Khadim India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Aurobindo Pharma: USA unit entered in pact with Profectus BioSciences to buy certain business assets for $11.29 million.

CG Power: Company cancelled royalty pact worth Rs 411.2 crore with Avantha Holdings.

BPCL - Labour and clerical workmen of marketing and refineries are observing 1 day strike from the morning of November 28 to till the morning of November 29

Ashoka Buildcon: Company received Letter of Award for development of Bundelkhand Expressway Project.

Kohinoor Foods: Oriental Bank of Commerce declared company as wilful defaulters as per RBI guidelines.

PC Jeweller - CARE cut company's FD rating to B with stable outlook

ICICI Securities piad Rs 28.6 lakh to SEBI towards settlement amount in the matter of 2 trading accounts that were opened in January 2007 and July 2008 by account holders by misrepresenting their identities

ONGC issued USD 300 mn notes under MTN program. The notes are rated Baa1 from Moody's Investors Service and BBB- from S&P Global Ratings

Lemon Tree launched 101 rooms hotel - 'Red Fox Hotel in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Fortis Healthcare - CARE withdraws ‘BBB-/ A3, credit watch with developing implications’ rating for long term bank facilities and short term facilities

IL&FS Engineering Services: Arbitration Tribunal gives an award for Rs 492 crore for claim filed against NHAI by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Private Ltd.

BEML: Company appointed R Panneer Selvam as Director (Human Resources) on board of company.

HDFC Bank: The lender formed a 6-member committee to find a successor MD, Aditya Puri.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Government Affidavit filed provided a true & clear picture about allegations.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Company entered into a definitive agreement for sale of its India domestic Customer Relationship Management (CRM) business to Altruist India Private Limited, based out of Panchkula, Haryana and operates BPO units across the country.

Khadim India: Company redeemed commercial paper of an aggregate amount of Rs 30 crore.

Bharti Airtel submits Rs 9,500-cr bids for RCom assets - PTI

CCI approves 37.4% stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group - PTI

