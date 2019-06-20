Stocks in the news: HDFC, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Adani Green, Reliance Power, South Indian Bank

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

HDFC and Apollo Hospitals: Corporation to acquire up to 51.2 percent stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited and then is proposed to be merged with subsidiary HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: IndusInd Bank announced July 4 as the effective date, as well as record date following the effectiveness of the scheme, for determining the shareholders of company who will be entitled to receive shares of the bank.

Bengal & Assam Company: Company alloted equity shares to the shareholders of Florence Investech Limited and J K Fenner (India) Ltd. pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.

Parsvnath Developers: Brickwork Ratings India re-affirmed rating 'B' with change in outlook to 'Credit Watch with Developing Implications', assigned to Rs 360 crore secured non-convertible debentures (Series A) and Rs 244.39 crore Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (Series B) of Parsvnath Rail Land Project Private Limited, a subsidiary company.

Adani Green Energy: Subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) Limited received letters of award for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power projects from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Reliance Power: Company gets CERC nod to meet new environment norms at Madhya Pradesh’s Sasan UMPP - PTI

ONGC: ONGC Videsh Ltd, partners agree to invest $20 billion in Mozambique LNG project - PTI

Punjab National Bank: Board granted permission for raising capital through issuance of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds amounting up to Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches.

Essel Propack: Company is issuing commercial papers for Rs 30 crore on private placement basis.

Patel Integrated Logistics: India Ratings & Research Private Ltd placed long term credit rating BBB [outlook stable] for company's fund based borrowings, finance lease and term loan and A3+ [outlook stable] rating for its non fund based borrowings from the banks and tA- (Stable) for its fixed deposit programme on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) for company's ongoing corporate restructuring through slump sale.

Gallantt Ispat: Brickwork Ratings India assigned long term rating at BBB+ (Outlook - Stable) and short term rating at A2.

Amara Raja Batteries: Board recommended final dividend of Rs 5.08 per share (representing 508 percent) on equity share.

NTPC: Company wins 160 MW in SECI Rajasthan Tranche-II 750 MW solar tender.