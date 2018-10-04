Stocks in the news: HDFC, Aditya Birla Capital, Reliance Comm, KP Energy, NLC India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

PTC India Financial Services: Board approved appointment of Dr Pawan Singh as Managing Director & CEO of the company and Sanjay Rustagi (Vice- President) as the Chief Financial Officer.

AU Small Finance Bank: CRISIL has upgraded rating of the company to AA-/Stable from A+/Positive.

KDDL: ICRA upgraded long term rating for line of credit to BBB+ from BBB and short term rating for line of credit to A2 from A3+.

L&T Financial Holding board meeting on October 8 to consider raising of funds NCD worth Rs 250 crore

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Interest due and payable on October 1, 2018 on the NCDs were not paid to the debenture holders due to insufficient funds.

Shriram Transport - Clarified with regard to the corporate guarantee given by the Company on June 30, 2015 in connection with NCD worth Rs 650 crore that the said corporate guarantee has been terminated with immediate effect

SRG Housing Finance: Nabsamruddhi Finance sanctioned credit facilities of Rs 12 crore.

KP Energy Q2FY19 Results: Profit jumps to Rs 7.06 crore versus Rs 1.01 crore; revenue rises to Rs 51.25 crore versus Rs 36.71 crore (YoY).

Simplex Infra - CARE long term rating revised to CARE A- from CARE A

SRF: Company said it had announced capitalisation and commission of the first phase of the project for setting up of Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film line in December 2017 and in addition to that capital expenditure on metallizer, infrastructure and certain other items has since been capitalized & commissioned as on September 30, 2018.

GE T&D India: GE has completed the acquisition of Alstom's minority ownership of the three joint ventures (JVs) that were established at closing of the acquisition of Alstom's Power and Grid assets in November 2015. As a result of the transfers, GE paid to Alstom an aggregate amount 2.594 billion euro (around $3.0 billion). These transfers will not have any impact on the day-to-day operations of the businesses.

NLC India: Board meeting will be held on October 9 to consider the matters relating to buy back of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Indian Hume Pipe: CARE Ratings reaffirmed rating on company's long term bank facilities worth Rs 625 crore to A+/Stable and short term bank facilities worth Rs 215 crore to A1+.

VST Tillers Tractors: Power tillers sales in September 2018 at 1,152 units versus 1,855 units and tractors sales at 801 units versus 1,341 units (YoY).

TVS Motor Company: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V crosses 1 lakh sales milestone in a record span of six months since launch.

Coal India: S Sarkar, GM (Finance) I/C, CIL appointed as CFO of the company.

Amara Raja Batteries: Company and Johnson Controls to bring a new wave of battery technology to India.

Action Construction Equipment: ICRA assigned the rating A1+ to commercial papers worth value of Rs 25 crore.

RattanIndia Infrastructure: Arbutus Consultancy LLP, a promoter group entity of the company will open offer for sale of 11,16,89,400 equity shares on October 4-5. The floor price will be Rs 3.80 per share of the company and a discount of 5 percent on the same is being offered to retail investors.

Tata Power: Tata Power Solar launches an extensive residential rooftop solution in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Infosys: Moody''s Investor Service assigned A3 rating with stable outlook. Infosys Foundation to build center for handling cybercrime investigation.

Bharti Airtel: Company announced an acquihire deal with AuthMe ID Services, a Bengaluru based start-up focused on Artificial Intelligence based solutions, to add to its initiatives to serve customers with innovative digital products.

GHCL: CARE Ratings reviewed credit ratings of the company for bank facilities and upgraded the same.

Reliance Communications: Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) granted relief to the company. Spectrum trading to be completed without bank guarantee of Rs 2,900 crore and company to receive Rs 975 crore from sale of spectrum. Company to pay Ericsson Rs 550 crore and RITL minority investors Rs 230 crore from spectrum trading.

Aditya Birla Capital: International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, has extended a 7—year long—term loan of Rs 1,000 crore to Aditya Birla Finance, wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Orient Tradelink: Company started publicising and selling Merchandising and Spiritual Mantras and have a deal for 10-years with AUM Sportainment Pvt Ltd.

BSE Limited: Company entered into licensing pact with London Metal Exchange.

Oil Marketing Companies (HPCL, BPCL, IOC): RBI liberalises rules for public sector OMCs to borrow overseas - CNBC-TV18.

Minimum support price: Cabinet approves proposal to increase MSP for winter-sown crops.

HDFC: Company earned Rs 787 crore from HDFC AMC IPO in July-September; July-September loans sold at Rs 6,059 crore versus Rs 3,531 crore and dividend income at Rs 6 crore versus Rs 540 crore (YoY) - CNBC-TV18.

Federal Bank: RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 5 crore on the bank for multiple violations.

A2z Infra Engineering: Globe Fincap sold 18,04,448 shares of the company at Rs 9.23 per share.

Infibeam Avenues: The Ezrah Charitable Trust bought 38,82,694 equity shares of the company at Rs 73.99 per share.

GATI - Clarified that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, advised management to look for inducting a new Strategic and/or financial Partner to reposition Gati as a global leader in the logistic space

Jubilant industries -India Rating & Research affirmed long term rating to IND BBB/Stable