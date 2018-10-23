Stocks in the news: HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Can Fin, Oberoi Realty, Trident

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on Tuesday: HCL Technologies, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, TVS Motor Company, Sasken Technologies, Tejas Networks, IRB InvIT Fund, GNA Axles, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, RBL Bank, Setco Automotive, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Reliance Naval, Zensar Technologies, Bajaj Corp, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Bajaj Finserv, Wendt (India), Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Rallis India, Asian Hotels (North), Aksh Optifibre, PPAP Automotive, Tata Metaliks, Rane Brake Lining, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation

Asian Paints Q2: Profit falls 3.2 percent to Rs 506 crore versus Rs 526.2 crore; revenue increases 8.8 percent to Rs 4,639 crore versus Rs 4,265.3 crore YoY.

Bharat Heavy Electricals board meeting on October 25 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of

the company

Oberoi Realty Q2: Profit doubled to Rs 213.83 crore versus Rs 104.32 crore YoY, but falls from Rs 309.42 crore QoQ; revenue jumps to Rs 592.11 crore versus Rs 303.52 crore YoY, but drops from Rs 888.26 crore QoQ.

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2: Profit declines 12.6 percent to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore; revenue jumps 34.7 percent to Rs 772 crore versus Rs 573 crore YoY.

Lakshmi Machine Works: Board approved the buyback of 2,66,666 equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 6,000 per share.

Fiberweb India Q2: Profit falls to Rs 7.81 crore versus Rs 8.51 crore; revenue slips to Rs 57.55 crore versus Rs 62.11 crore YoY.

LKP Finance Q2: Loss at Rs 4.85 crore versus Rs 6 crore; revenue falls to Rs 2.92 crore versus Rs 18.71 crore YoY.

Genus Power Infrastructures Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 12.37 crore versus Rs 8.92 crore; revenue rises to Rs 223.35 crore versus Rs 166.29 crore YoY.

Can Fin Homes Q2: Profit rises 7.6 percent to Rs 76.83 crore versus Rs 71.42 crore; total revenue from operations increases 11 percent to Rs 423.04 crore versus Rs 378.54 crore YoY.

Himachal Futuristic Communication has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 366.36 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Rural Electrification Corporation: Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the change of name of the company from Rural Electrification Corporation Limited to REC Limited.

Persistent Systems recognized as global partner by OutSystems

Cyient: Vikas Sehgal joins company's board as an independent director and Peter F Longo inducted on Cyient Inc's board and appointed as Chairman.

Trident: Gunjan Shroff resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

TCI Express: CRISIL reaffirmed the credit rating in respect of the company's long term rating.

Orient Press received order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to close manufacturing activity at its Tarapur plant within 72 hours

Syndicate Bank: Government conveyed its sanction for release of Rs 728 crore to bank towards contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares (special securities/bonds) of the bank during the financial year 2018-19, under plan as government's investment.

Piramal Enterprises' administrative committee meeting on Nov 13 to consider the early redemption of certain NCDs

Kilpest India: Due to certain internal issues - Brook Besor University, Lusaka Zambia, have indicated there inability to proceed for setting up the Diagnostic Laboratory Project in Lusaka Zambia, with Three Bee Biotech Zambia Ltd. Zambia.(a JV of 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd, set-up for this purpose), where the infrastructure and utilities where to be provided by Brook Besor University Lusaka for this project. Due to this development the above Diagnostic Laboratory Project has to be discontinued.

Brickwork Ratings India has revised the credit rating of Great Eastern Shipping to BWR AAA with negative outlook

Everest Organics: Company has received closure orders of factory situated at Sadasivapet, Telangana from Telangana State Pollution Control Board ITSPCB), with regards to non-compliances of pollution norms.

PNC Infratech: PNC Aligarh Highways Private Limited' wholly owned subsidiary, submitted duly executed financing documents to NHAI for 4-laning of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH 91 in Uttar Pradesh of Rs 1,197 crore.

ITD Cementation wins orders of over Rs 1066 crore

Hinduja Global Solutions: AxisPoint Health, an HGS company, earned URAC reaccreditation in Health Call Center for its GuidePoint solution, a clinically and analytically driven nurse advice, navigation, and member engagement service.

Airtel launches Google Assistant based digital customer care

Bulk Deals

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation: Jasmine Capital Investments Pte Ltd sold 71,19,283 shares of the company at Rs 197.77 per share.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: Rajasthan Global Securities bought 55,68,623 shares of the company at Rs 29.27 per share while Ashish Dhawan sold 80,58,738 shares at Rs 29.04 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

TeamLease Services: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Phillips Carbon Black: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra): Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Info Edge India: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Vakrangee: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

JK Tyre: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Bhushan Steel: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Shemaroo Entertainment: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Cummins India: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Nilkamal: Board meeting is scheduled on October 29 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

BHEL: Board meeting is scheduled on October 25 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018, and the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

Bombay Dyeing: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Lux Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

JK Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Rico Auto Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Bharat Forge: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Power Finance Corporation: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

SAIL: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

BEML: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Speciality Restaurants: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Godrej Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on November 12 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Sharda Cropchem: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Ajanta Pharma: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Amarjothi Spinning Mills: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

CRISIL: Company's officials will be meeting Centrum Broking on October 23.

Shree Surgovind Tradelink: Board meeting is scheduled on October 26 to consider to avail credit facility of Rs 20 crore from State Bank of India, SME Backbay Reclamation Branch.

Motilal Oswal Financial: Company will hold earnings conference call with institutional investor(s)/analyst(s) on October 31 to discuss Q2FY2019 financial performance.

Genus Power Infrastructures: Earnings call to discuss operational and financial performance in the quarter ending September 2018 is scheduled to be held on October 24.

Aurionpro Solutions: Earnings call to be held on October 29.

Future Market Networks: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Varun Beverages: Company will host a conference call with investors/ analysts on October 25.

DB Corp: Media company will host a conference call for investors and analysts on October 25 to discuss the company's 02 FY2019 financial performance.

Equitas Holdings: Earnings call of company with investors and analysts is scheduled to be held on November 5 to discuss the company's financial performance for Q2 FY19.

PPAP Automotive: Conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on October 24 to discuss the financial performance for quarter and half year ended September 2018.