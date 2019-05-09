Stocks in the news: HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Titan, Bharat Financial, Dilip Buildcon, Alembic Pharma

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results on May 9: HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Apollo Tyres, Voltas, Mahanagar Gas, Shankara Building Products, South Indian Bank, Astra Microwave Products, Baba Arts, Cineline India, Centenial Surgical Suture, Cybertech Systems and Software, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, Dalmia Bharat, Datamatics Global Services, DE Nora India, Esab India, Fairchem Speciality, Gayatri Sugars, Gala Global Products, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Granules India, Grovy India, Gujarat State Petronet, GTL Infrastructure, HCC, Hikal, Hinduja Ventures, Hindustan Media Ventures, ICRA, Inspirisys Solutions, Indian Overseas Bank, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Khaitan Chemicals, Mangalam Drugs, Manorama Industries, Matrimony.com, Mcdowell Holdings, MT Educare, NHC Foods, Nitta Gelatin India, Oracle Financial Services, Huhtamaki PPL, Plastiblends India, PNB Housing Finance, PTL Enterprises, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, Satia Industries, Solar Industries, Stovec Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Superior Finlease, Sutlej Textiles & Industries, Timex Group India, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textile

KEC International Q4: Profit falls to Rs 194 crore versus Rs 195.66 crore; revenue rises to Rs 3,841 crore versus Rs 3,662.4 crore YoY.

Hindalco Industries: Subsidiary Novelis Q4 net income at $103 million, adjusted EBITDA at $357 million, and net sales at $3.1 billion.

Titan Company Q4: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 348.3 crore versus Rs 304.41 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 4,888.77 crore versus Rs 4,107.22 crore YoY.

JMC Projects Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 48.70 crore versus Rs 34.28 crore; revenue rises to Rs 937.5 crore versus Rs 723 crore YoY.

Kokuyo Camlin Q4: Profit falls to Rs 4.5 crore versus Rs 5.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 194 crore versus Rs 190.2 crore YoY.

Tata Communications Q4: Consolidated loss at Rs 198.82 crore versus profit at Rs 173.3 crore; revenue declines to Rs 4,243.5 crore versus Rs 4,269.5 crore QoQ.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 123.7 crore versus Rs 93.99 crore; revenue rises to Rs 927 crore versus Rs 853.3 crore YoY.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: Company has delivered its 1994 built Very Large Gas Carrier 'Jag Vishnu' to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in January 2019.

Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways Private Limited received financial closure letter from the National Highways Authority of India for four laning of Sangli-Solapur section of NH-166.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 1,107.41 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a direct assignment basis.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Strides Pharma Science: Company will host earnings call with analysts and investors on May 10.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Board meeting is scheduled on May 16 to consider March quarter results.

Cera Sanitaryware: Company will host Q4 & FY2019 earnings conference call on May 16.

Take Solutions: Board will consider FY19 results & final dividend on May 16.

City Union Bank: Board will consider FY19 results & dividend on May 17.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Company will announce March quarter earnings on May 30.

