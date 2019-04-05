Stocks in the news: Godrej Properties, Cipla, Titan, VST Tillers, Bal Pharma, Zensar Tech

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Godrej Properties: Company adds a new residential project in Navi Mumbai. Company increased its equity stake in Wonder Space Properties Private Limited from 25.1 percent to 96.03 percent by acquiring equity shares from Shubh Properties Cooperatief U.A.

Titan Company: Company sales grew in FY19 by around 21 percent, targets around 20 percent growth in FY20 despite the muted outlook for economy. Jewellery division grew 22 percent and Eyewear 23 percent in FY19.

Cipla: Company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA, indicating closure of the inspection of Goa manufacturing facility.

Bal Pharma: Company received EU-GMP approval for formulations manufacturing plant at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Zensar Technologies: Company starts operations in Mexico, Latin American market.

VIP Industries: There was a fire accident at company's in warehouse at Uttar Pradesh and there was no loss to human life. Company is taking adequate steps to ensure re-functioning of the Warehouse.

Amara Raja Batteries: Gallas to buy 2 percent stake from Johnson Controls in Amara Raja Batteries, increasing shareholding to 28 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Swaraj Tractors crosses 15 lakh units production milestone. It produces over 1,20,000 tractors in 2018-19, second highest by an Indian tractor brand during the year.

Akme Star Housing Finance: Loan and Investment Committee approved the sanction of term loan facility of Rs 6 crore by Hinduja Housing Finance Limited.

HMT: Company and its subsidiaries have recorded an increase in FY19 turnover over the previous year, and achieved the targets of production and sales set for the year 2018-19.

VST Tillers Tractors: March sales fell to 4,815 units versus 7,399 units in March 2019.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Apcotex Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on April 25 to consider FY19 results and recommend dividend, if any, and the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company.

Persistent Systems: Board meeting is scheduled on April 27 to consider FY19 results and recommend dividend, if any.

GTPL Hathway: Board meeting is scheduled on April 12 to consider FY19 results and recommend dividend, if any.

: Company's officials will meet SBI Life Insurance on April 5 and attend IIFL Ahmedabad Corporate Day/Caravan on April 8.