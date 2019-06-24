Stocks in the news: Glenmark, Jain Irrigation, Bandhan Bank, Star Cement, CG Power, CARE

Tata Steel | Jain Irrigation | Bandhan Bank | UPL | Cipla | CARE Ratings and Kabra Extrusiontechnik are stocks which are in the news today
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
Dr Reddy's Labs: Company launched Phytonadione injectable emulsion in the US market.
Infosys AGM - Chairman says: Digital revenue, which is now one-third of total income, grew by 33.8 percent in FY19; 62 percent of current buyback has been completed; Panaya & Skava not assets for sale, will look to repurpose activities within those businesses.
Nandan Nilekani seeks reappointment as Director of company.
Balrampur Chini: CRISIL affirms A1+ ratings to the company's commercial papers.
Glenmark Pharma: US FDA issues Complete Response Letter regarding new drug application for Ryaltris, citing deficiency at Ryaltris generic facility.
Alkem Labs: Company received tentative approval from the US FDA for Roflumilast drug that is used for the treatment of inflammatory conditions of lungs.
Jain Irrigation: Fitch cuts the company's long term issuer rating to 'B-' from 'B+'.
Tata Steel: Fitch affirms BB rating with a stable outlook.
Piramal Enterprises: No proposal placed before the board for approval on raising funds from marquee investors.
UPL: Company fixed July 3 as the record date for issue of bonus shares.
Bandhan Bank: National Company Law Tribunal approves the merger of Gruh Finance with Bandhan Bank.
Max India: Radiant Life Care completes its acquisition of a 49.7 percent stake in Max Healthcare from Life Healthcare.
Cipla: Peter Lankau resigned as an Independent Director to the company.
Sun TV Network: Company appointed Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan as an Additional Director (Woman Independent Director) for a period of five years.
Star Cement: Company approved a proposal to buyback up to 68 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, at a price of Rs 150 per share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 102 crore.
CG Power: Company sold 13 acre of land to Evie Real Estate for Rs 490 crore.
Mahindra Holidays: Iiro Rossi resigned as the CEO of Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland, a subsidiary of the company.
Future Enterprises: CARE reaffirmed its rating on the company's commercial paper at A1+.
Zen Technologies: CARE revised the company's rating on long term/short term bank facilities to BBB with stable outlook/A3+, down from BBB- with a stable outlook/A3.
EPIC Energy: The company has appointed Nikhil Morsawala as Chief Financial Officer and Atul Mishra as Manager of the company.
Kabra Extrusion Technik: Crisil downgraded the company's long term rating to A with a stable outlook from A+ with a negative outlook.
CARE Ratings: CFO Nitinkumar Agrawal resigns.
NTPC: Fitch affirms rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.
Bulk deals
