Stocks in the news: Glenmark, Jain Irrigation, Bandhan Bank, Star Cement, CG Power, CARE

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company launched Phytonadione injectable emulsion in the US market.

Infosys AGM - Chairman says: Digital revenue, which is now one-third of total income, grew by 33.8 percent in FY19; 62 percent of current buyback has been completed; Panaya & Skava not assets for sale, will look to repurpose activities within those businesses.

Nandan Nilekani seeks reappointment as Director of company.

Balrampur Chini: CRISIL affirms A1+ ratings to the company's commercial papers.

Glenmark Pharma: US FDA issues Complete Response Letter regarding new drug application for Ryaltris, citing deficiency at Ryaltris generic facility.

Alkem Labs: Company received tentative approval from the US FDA for Roflumilast drug that is used for the treatment of inflammatory conditions of lungs.

Jain Irrigation: Fitch cuts the company's long term issuer rating to 'B-' from 'B+'.

Tata Steel: Fitch affirms BB rating with a stable outlook.

Piramal Enterprises: No proposal placed before the board for approval on raising funds from marquee investors.

UPL: Company fixed July 3 as the record date for issue of bonus shares.

Bandhan Bank: National Company Law Tribunal approves the merger of Gruh Finance with Bandhan Bank.

Max India: Radiant Life Care completes its acquisition of a 49.7 percent stake in Max Healthcare from Life Healthcare.

Cipla: Peter Lankau resigned as an Independent Director to the company.

Sun TV Network: Company appointed Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan as an Additional Director (Woman Independent Director) for a period of five years.

Star Cement: Company approved a proposal to buyback up to 68 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, at a price of Rs 150 per share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 102 crore.

CG Power: Company sold 13 acre of land to Evie Real Estate for Rs 490 crore.

Mahindra Holidays: Iiro Rossi resigned as the CEO of Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland, a subsidiary of the company.

Future Enterprises: CARE reaffirmed its rating on the company's commercial paper at A1+.

Zen Technologies: CARE revised the company's rating on long term/short term bank facilities to BBB with stable outlook/A3+, down from BBB- with a stable outlook/A3.

EPIC Energy: The company has appointed Nikhil Morsawala as Chief Financial Officer and Atul Mishra as Manager of the company.

Kabra Extrusion Technik: Crisil downgraded the company's long term rating to A with a stable outlook from A+ with a negative outlook.

CARE Ratings: CFO Nitinkumar Agrawal resigns.

NTPC: Fitch affirms rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.

Bulk deals