Stocks in the news: Fortis Health, Piramal Enterprises, Infosys, Chalet Hotels, NHPC

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Chalet Hotels: Company signed a pact with Marriott Hotels India to build 5 hotels.

Fortis Healthcare: Farid Bin Mohamed Sani appointed as an additional director (non-executive, non-independent) with immediate effect.

Piramal Enterprises: Company approved allotment of NCDs worth Rs 1,600 crore on a private placement basis.

PTC India Financial: Company received the sanction of a fresh loan of Rs 500 crore at an interest rate of 8.50 percent per annum for 10 years.

Infosys: Company will declare its October-December quarter results on January 10.

Kirloskar Electric Company: Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries announced the sale of properties.

NHPC: NHPC on December 30 said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.

HPCL: State-owned Energy Efficiency Services on December 27 said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for setting up charging infrastructure to boost electric mobility.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea's mobile consumer base declined by around 3.63 crore to 33.63 crore in November, according to a source. The telecom operator had reported an increase of 1.89 lakh mobile customers on its network in October.

DHFL: The Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on December 30 met the committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and discussed the resolution plan for the crippled lender and the Rs 87,905.6 crore worth of claims received from banks, employees and bondholders, PTI reported.