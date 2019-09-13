Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Labs, PNB, SBI, PVR, Oriental Bank, DHFL, L&T Finance

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company said it has received an EIR from the USFDA, indicating the closure of the audit of its formulations manufacturing plants at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, which was completed on June 21, 2019.

Biocon: The company said it has signed a license and supply agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings for three generic formulation products.

Punjab National Bank: Punjab National Bank said CARE Ratings has placed the ratings of its bonds on "credit watch with developing implications".

State Bank of India: State Bank Of India has informed the exchange regarding an offer for sale of equity shares of SBI Life Insurance Company.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The exchange has sought clarification from the company with respect to recent news item captioned ICRA Cuts Rating Of Coffee Day's Long-Term Loans. The response from the Company is awaited.

International Paper APPM: ICICI Securities has informed the exchange regarding an open offer for the acquisition of up to 99,42,510 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each from the public Shareholders of International Paper APPM.

PVR: The exchange has sought clarification from the company with respect to recent news item captioned PVR, NY Cinemas probed for not passing on GST perks. The response from the Company is awaited.

Oriental Bank Of Commerce: CARE Ratings has revised the rating outlook of Tier I & II Bonds from "stable" to "under credit watch with developing implications".

Shirpur Gold Refinery: CRISIL and CARE Rating has downgraded the company's long term and short term ratings to 'D'.

Adani Ports: Lien on 74 lakh promoter shares released on September 6 & 7.

Adani Transmission: Lien on 2.96 percent promoter stake released on September 6,7 & 11.

Dewan Housing Finance: The company defaulted on payment of interest & principal on NCDs worth Rs 197 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company will consider raising up to Rs 150 crore via preference shares.

PI Industries: Company to buy entire stake in Isagro Asia for Rs 345 crore

Ajanta Pharma: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Dapagliflozin