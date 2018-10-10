Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Labs, NLC India, Tata Motors, TCNS Clothing, Garden Reach

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Uttam Galva Steels, Indiabulls Ventures.

Listing: Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Company launched Colesevelam HCI tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Welchol (colesevelam HCI) tablets in the United States. The Welchol brand and generic had US sales of approximately $471 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2018 according to IMS Health.

Healthcare Global's associate company has signed an agreement to acquire India medical diagnostics business of Quest Diagnostics

NLC India: Board approved proposal to buyback shares worth up to Rs 1,249 crore. It plans to buyback of 14.2 crore shares (representing 9.28 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 88 per share.

NALCO meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on October 12, 2018 to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully

paid-up equity shares of the company

Tata Motors: Group global wholesales in September 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,23,577 numbers, higher by 6 percent compared to September 2017.

Bharat Gears: Board approved the Rights issue of equity shares upto Rs 15 crore to the existing shareholders of the company.

Bharat Forge-NTPC decided to close down the JV BF-NTPC

Indian Overseas Bank: CRISIL has assigned its rating of 'A+/Stable' for the proposed issue of Rs 300 crore Tier II Bonds (under Basel III).

Millitoons Entertainment: Company fixed record date as October 23 for consolidation of shares.

Jindal Worldwide: Board approved November 1 as the record date in respect to the sub-division of the face value of the company from Rs 5 to Re 1.

Padmanabh Industries: Padmanabh Sports Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, who owns Team 'Ahmedabad Smash Masters' under the franchise name of Premier Badminton League, acquired players through bid System.

Voltas: Company launched Amazon Alexa compatible air conditioners.

Bharat Forge and NTPC: BF-NTPC Energy Systems (BF-NTPC) is a 51:49 joint venture company between Bharat Forge and NTPC (JV Partners), incorporated in June 2008 for business of manufacturing, buying & selling equipment relating to power sector. Since its incorporation BF-NTPC has not commenced any business activity, both JV Partners have decided to close down BF-NTPC. Accordingly, BF-NTPC has initiated a voluntary liquidation process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Rane Holdings: ICRA re-affirmed rating assigned to Rs 50 crore Line of Credit (LOC) at AA- with outlook as 'stable'; and re-affirmed rating assigned to Rs 10 crore Commercial Paper (CP) at A1+.

Gujarat Gas: CARE revised rating on company's long term/short term bank facilities worth Rs 2,000 crore to AA; Positive/A1+ from AA; Stable/A1+.

Glenmark Pharma: Shareholders' approved business purchase agreement for transfer of the company's API business to Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, has been executed on October 9, 2018. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months.

Glenmark Pharma announces settlement of repurchase in respect of company's USD 200mn, 2% resettable onward starting equity linked securities due 2022

MEP Infrastructure: Sudha D Mhaiskar has received 87,53,589 shares from Late Dattatray P Mhaiskar by way of transmission of shares. Sudha D Mhaiskar is already forms part of promoter Group.

Scan Steels: Company announced one time settlement With IDBI Bank, Central Bank Of India And Bank Of India.

Uniworth: In view of industrial unrest and violence at company's plant at Raipur, the board approved suspension of work at the company's plant with effect from October 8.

Mastek - IDFC MF holds more than 5% stake in the company

Graphite India halt operations at Bangalore plant

Bulk Deals

TD Power Systems: MSD India Fund sold 2,36,012 shares of the company at Rs 96.79 per share on the NSE.

India Finsec: Rudraveerya Developers bought 1,38,037 shares of the company at Rs 54.87 per share on the BSE.

TCNS Clothing: Fidelity Funds - Emerging Markets Fund bought 3,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 590 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Khadim India: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Wendt (India): Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Tata Metaliks: Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Setco Automotive: Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Raymond: Board meeting is scheduled on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on October 16 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

5paisa Capital: Board meeting is scheduled on October 17 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

PNB Housing Finance: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Balmer Lawrie: Board meeting is scheduled on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Coromandel Engineering Company: Board meeting is scheduled on October 24 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

NALCO: Board meeting is scheduled on October 12 to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Responsive Industries: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 17 to consider unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 2018 and to consider a proposal to buy-back of paid-up equity shares of the company.

Finolex Industries: Company's officials will be meeting Emkay Global Financial Services on October 10.

MCX: Company's officials will be meeting Valiant Capital on October 10.

Tata Coffee: Analyst call in respect of the financial results for the quarter ended September 2018 is scheduled to be held on October 26.

Mahindra Logistics: A one-on-one meeting is scheduled to be held with DSP Mutual Fund on October 15.

Jubilant Foodworks: Conference call for analysts and investors to be held on October 24 to discuss the financial performance for Q2 & H1 FY 2019.

South Indian Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on October 15 to consider the issue of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds in one or more tranches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit.

: Board meeting is scheduled on October 19 to consider the proposal for the amalgamation.