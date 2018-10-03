Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's, IL&FS Transportation, Hero, Trigyn, MEP Infra, TVS Motor

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company sold Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) cream, 0.1% Franchise to EPI Health, LLC.

Completed acquisition of Hönigsberg & Düvel Datentechnik GmbH

Signed a five-year managed services deal with TransGrid

Noida Toll Bridge Company, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, IL&FS Investment Managers, IL&FS Transportation Networks: National Company Law Tribunal suspended current board of directors of IL&FS and inducted 6 new members (Uday Kotak, Vineet Nayar, GN Bajpai, GC Chaturvedi, Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore) on the board. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is the promoter and majority shareholder of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) and ITNL is the promoter of Noida Toll Bridge Company.

files contempt petition on October 1, 2018 in supreme court in relation to the settlement amount of Rs 550 crore, Reliance Communications believes that filing by Ericsson is unwarranted.

RCom has already filed an application on September 28, 2018 in the Supreme Court

Coal India: Provisional production of April-September 2018 at 256.47 million tonne versus 231.88 million tonne YoY (up 10.6 percent) and Offtake at 290.81 million tonne versus 269 million tonne YoY (up 8.1 percent).

Tata Motors domestic 'sales for September 2018, grew by 20%, at 64,598 units compared to 53,964 units over the previous year

Hero MotoCorp: Sales up 7 percent at 7.69 lakh units in September.

Eicher Motors: Commercial vehicle sales in September 2018 up at 6,663 units versus 6,083 units in September 2017; Royal Enfield sales up 2 percent at 71,662 units versus 70,431 units (YoY).

TVS Motor Company: September sales up at 4.24 lakh units versus 3.59 lakh units (YoY).

MOIL: Company raises prices of Ferro Grade, SMGR (Mn 30% & Mn 25%), Chemical Grade and Fines by about 10 percent on the existing prices prevailing since September 1, 2018. A discount at 10 percent will be offered on the prices effective from 01.10.2018 on specific grades of materials i.e. BGF534, DBL456 & BGL523 for dispatches during October'2018. Basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), increased by Rs 9000/- PMT on the existing price prevailing since 01.07.2018. Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese Ore will continue to be sold on e-auction basis as well as through Metal Mandi(M3)of MSTC.

Infosys: Company entered into a three-year collaboration with Cornell University to reshape the workforce driving digital transformation by advancing employee education and research.

Wipro completed divestment of data center operations in India

Future Enterprises: Company has executed shareholders agreement and share subscription agreement, to acquire majority stake in Livquik Technology (India) Private Limited. Livquik will become subsidiary of the company.

Nalco: Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand unveiled a new business plan acronymed "NALC0:3-4-5", that envisages increasing company's 3-digit profit figure to 4-digit and 4-digit turnover to 5-digit. Company already achieved 4-digit figure at Rs 1,342 crore in 2017-18 and is likely to achieve more than Rs 1,600 crore in 2018-19.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Board approved transaction with True North for orthopaedic and pain management business. In addition, operations committee approved the launch of buyback of FCC Bonds from existing holders of FCC Bonds.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: CRISIL initiates credit rating of the company with positive outlook.

Quess Corp: Amitabh Jaipuria resigned as President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Services of the company.

Fortis Healthcare: Board approved appointment of Sumit Goel as company secretary (Interim) and Girish Gupta as chief financial officer (interim).

Trigyn Technologies: Trigyn Technologies, Inc Joins SAP PartnerEdge Program to deliver solutions throughout the US; Also US subsidiary has received a contract to provide general, professional and information technology staff augmentation services for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

Satra Properties (India): Board approved sale of 49 percent stake in wholly owned material subsidiary of the company Satra Property Developers Private Limited (SPDPL).

Symphony: Company approved elevation Vijay Joshi - from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer - India and Falgun Shah- from Chief Innovation Officer to Chief Executive Officer - International Subsidiaries.

Capital First: Company has made timely payment of interest obligations on October 1 in respect of the non-convertible debentures.

7NR Retail: There has been increase in equity share capital of the company by issue of bonus shares.

Cupid: Company fixes October 12 as record date for bonus issue of shares.

Can Fin Homes: S A Kadur tendered his resignation as Director (Non-executive Promoter Director) of the company.

KDDL: ICRA upgraded credit rating of Ethos Limited, material subsidiary of the company.

Mangalam Organics: CRISIL has revised its long term rating outlook of the company to BBB+/Positive from Stable and reaffirmed short term rating at A2.

Pioneer Distilleries: Ravi Varma appointed as Managing Director while Ms Srivathsala appointed as Independent Director.

HSIL: CARE Ratings reviewed ratings on the long term bank facilities of Rs 1,214.40 crore (enhanced from Rs 968.33 crore) of the company and assigned/retained the CARE AA- (credit watch with developing implications) and on the short term bank facilities of Rs 285 crore (enhanced from Rs 250 crore) and assigned/retained the CARE A1+ (Credit watch with developing implications).

SRG Housing Finance: NABKISAN Finance approved credit facilities of Rs 13 crore and Andhra Bank of Rs 15 crore.

Sundaram Multi Pap: Company's 51 percent subsidiary E-Class Education System (E-Class) is expanding its roots across Maharashtra along with Credit Tie-ups. Board appointed Yash R Shah as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

Minda Corporation: Board approved the scheme for amalgamation of domestic Indian wholly owned subsidiary companies into Company.

PC Jeweller: Board appointed Mrs Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi and re-appointed Shri Suresh Kumar Jain as independent directors.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: CRISIL has upgraded long term rating from `D' to `B/Stable' and withdrawn its rating on the long term Bank loan facilities of MEP Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (a material subsidiary of the company).

DHFL: Company has made early redemption of certain secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by way of Private Placement.

Karnataka Bank: The bank launched "KBL-FORCE", a Lead Management System.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Girish Talwalkar pledged 1,50,000 equity shares, Madhukar Talwalkar 1,00,000 shares, Anant Gawande 6,50,000 shares and Harsha Bhatkal 5,00,000 equity shares of the company.

Talwalkars Lifestyles: Harsha Bhatkal pledged 5,00,000 equity shares of the company, Girish Talwalkar 1,50,000 equity shares, Madhukar Talwalkar 1,00,000 equity shares and Anant Gawande 3,50,000 equity shares.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Company's shareholding in White Data Systems Private Ltd. (WDSI) reduced to 31 percent from 63 percent and consequently WDSI ceases to be a subsidiary of the company.

Edelweiss Financial uploaded presentation on Liquidity Management

Shivam Autotech: Company has achieved approximately 10 percent increase in sales in September compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year and approximately 10 percent increase in sales September quarter 2018 compared to corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

Repco Home Finance: Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the company reviewed liquidity position and announced liquidity profile for next 12 months.

Umang Dairies: Laxminarayan R Nayak, Vice President (Finance, Accounts & IT) appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the company.

Shriram Transport is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings. Board meet on October 31

Surya Roshni: CARE reaffirmed its rating to A1 +(SO) for Rs 350 crore commercial paper program of company on the credit enhancement in the form of stand by letter of Credit (SBLC) issued by its bankers. CARE reaffirmed short term bank facilities rating to A1 on the enhanced amount of Rs 1,103.32 crore and long term bank facilities rating to A+ on the enhanced amount of Rs 1,242.54 crore.

Minimum support price hike: Decision to hike minimum support price (MSP) on 6 rabi crops including wheat may be taken on October 3: CNBC-TV18 sources.

Max Life Insurance: Max Life Insurance's Executive VC & MD Rajesh Sud hands over the reins to Prashant Tripathy (Currently Senior Director & CFO) and V Viswanand, current Senior Director & COO to be designated as Deputy MD, which will be effective from January 2019.

Mphasis: Company approves Rs 1,350 per share as the price for buyback of equity shares.

Bajaj Finance: Company hiked fixed deposit (FD) rate of interest across customer categories.

Hotel Leela: Company defaulted on Rs 22.5 crore principal payment to LIC

Om Metal Infra has divested its stake in its hotel division at approved valuation