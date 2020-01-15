App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: DHFL, Yes Bank, Mindtree, Wipro, Can Fin Homes, Gayatri Projects

DHFL | Yes Bank | Mindtree | Wipro | Can Fin Homes and Gayatri Projects are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Tinplate, Sterlite Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Den Networks and Larsen & Toubro Infotech are among the companies that will release their December quarter scorecards on January 15.

SBI: The lender has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) maturing between 1 year to 10 years. The bank has introduced a 15 basis points (bps) rate cut in the long-term deposits with the aforementioned maturity terms.

Panorama Studios: The company's board will meet on January 15 to consider and approve the issuance of warrants and the preferential issue of shares.

Wipro: Q3 EBIT beat estimates, constant currency topline growth came at 1.8 percent QoQ; sees Q4 CC revenue growing 0-2 percent.

Mindtree: Q3 profit up 46 percent at Rs 197 crore, dollar revenue rose 1.5 percent; EBIT surged 33.2 percent QoQ.

Persistent Systems and Gojoko extend partnership

Pidilite Industries incorporated a JV in the name of 'Pidilite Grupo Puma Manufacturing Limited' to carry on the business of manufacturing, processing and distribution of technical mortars and other materials used in construction

Lemon Tree opens hotel in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Premier'

DHFL: IndusInd Bank declared company exposure as 'fraud' - reports CNBC-TV18.

Sun Pharma and Rockwell Medical enter into licensing agreement for Triferic in India

Majesco announces expanded capabilities Majesco Digital1 Insurance to accelerate insurers' digital transformation

Can Fin Homes: Canara Bank called off selling a stake in the company.

SBI Life Insurance Company: There is a change in auditors of the company.

Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of secured NCDs on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 300 crore on January 17

Gayatri Projects:
Catalyst Trust released a pledge on 74.47 lakh shares on January 10

Defaulted on payment of Rs 27 lakh towards term loan to Sundaram Finance

Godawari Power - Tribunal dismissed a claim of Rs 93.47 crore made by Lauren Jyoti (EPC Contractor) against the company’s arm

Bharti Airtel approves closure of QIP issue on January 14, 2020 and issuance of USD 1,000 million of 1.50% Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds due 2025

CSB Bank - RBI lifts restriction on opening of new branches

National Peroxide - temporary shutdown for an approximate period of 90 days for carrying out expansion of production capacity

Saksoft - CARE has assigned an upward rating to the long term bank facilities of the company from CARE BBB +; Positive to CARE A

Yes Bank

Pursuant to invocation of pledge, the bank acquired 29.97% of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Rosa Power Supply Company

Extraordinary General Meeting of the bank is scheduled on February 7

Reliance Jio declared highest bidder for Reliance Infratel, quoting Source, reported CNBC-TV18

Ajanta Pharma gets USFDA nod for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride - CNBC-TV18

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Muscle Relaxant Drug Tizanidine Hydrochloride - CNBC-TV18

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:53 am

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

