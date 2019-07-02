Stocks in the news: DHFL, JSW Energy, Cox & Kings, ICRA, Tata Motors, Hero, MOIL

Cox & Kings | ICRA | Tata Motors | Eicher Motors | TVS Motor | Bharti Airtel and MOIL are stocks which are in the news today.
Cox & Kings: CARE revised its credit rating to BB with a stable outlook from AA- with a stable outlook.
Hero Motocorp: Total sales in June 2019 declined to 6,16,526 units against 6,52,028 units sold in June 2018.
DHFL: Lenders decide to sign inter-creditor agreement to implement resolution plan by July 5. Company is in SMA-0 category for a few banks and delayed payment to few lenders on bank loans in June - CNBC-TV18 sources.
HCL Technologies: Acquisition of select IBM Software Products has been completed.
JSW Energy: Company's deal to buy 1000 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh from JSPL terminated.
Cox & Kings: Company defaulted on Rs 50 crore payment.
GAIL India: Fitch affirmed company's foreign issuer rating at BBB- with stable outlook.
MOIL: Company hiked manganese ore prices on silico grades by 5 percent.
Oil India: Fitch affirmed company's IDR at 'BBB-' with stable outlook.
SBI: Bank and NIIF signed MoU to boost capital availability for infra projects.
ICRA: Company placed Naresh Takkar on leave, effective immediately, until further notice, and decided to appoint Vipul Agarwal as interim chief operating officer.
Tata Motors: Commercial and passenger vehicle sales in domestic market down 14 percent to 49,073 units versus 56,773 units YoY.
TVS Motor Company: Two-wheeler sales fell to 2,83,461 units versus 3,01,201 units YoY.
Eicher Motors: Total motorcycle sales declined to 58,339 units against 74,477 units YoY.
Bharti Airtel: Merger of consumer mobile businesses of TTSL, TTML into Bharti Airtel completed. Company sets July 12 as record date for issuance of shares w.r.t. TTML merger.
