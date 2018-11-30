Stocks in the news: DHFL, Bajaj Finance, Asian Oilfield, ITI, Bharat Financial, SpiceJet

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

NBFCs: RBI provides liquidity relief to NBFCs, relaxing norms for securitisation transactions by NBFCs and minimum holding period for loans with 5-year maturity. (DHFL, Edelweiss Financial, PFC, REC, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Financial, Shriram Transport Finance, M&M Financial etc may be in focus)

SpiceJet: Company gets shareholders' nod to re-appoint Ajay Singh as Managing Director.

Infosys enables Citizens Energy Group to navigate next phase of its customer service transformation

US Jury Finds in Favour of TCS in Discrimination Lawsuit

Asian Oilfield Services: Company has received a Letter of Award of contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for 'Hiring of Services for 2D Seismic Data Acquisition in un-appraised on land areas of Sedimentary Basins of India Sector 11A (Himalayan Foreland area) valued at Rs 27.65 crore.'

ITI Limited: Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs (CCEA) approved measures for procurement quota to company in procurements made by BSNL, MTNL and BBNL.

Inox Leisure approved to issue 64 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 250 each, aggregating to Rs 160 crores to Gujarat Fluorochemicals, the

Promoter of the company.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company completed the sixth securitisation transaction of Rs 289.14 crore in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed six securitization transactions worth Rs 2,842.17 crore in FY19.

Monotype India: Board approved resignation of Harsh Jain as Director & CFO of the company and appointment of Naresh Jain as the CFO of the company.

Paul Merchants: Company increased its stake in Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited (PMFPL) from 96.87 percent to 100 percent by acquiring further 8,43,517 equity shares from its existing shareholder Sat Paul Bansal at a price of Rs 48.81 per share. PMFPL has now become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IVP: Crisil downgraded the credit of long term bank facilities from BBB/Stable to BBB-/Stable.

Asian Granito's board meeting on December 12 to consider and approve raising of funds of issue of equity shares on preferential basis

Responsive Industries' board meeting on December 4 to consider proposed program to buyback the equity shares of the company

Sambandam Spinning Mills: Company has disposed one of its non-core asset - very old Windmill and its surrounded vacant land situated at Udumalpet district.

Vodafone Idea - CRISIL downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore

HUL clarified on news 'Unilever nears deal to add Horlicks to its mix' that company keep evaluating proposals for merger and acquisition and

due to confidentiality it will not correct to provide any further detail at this stag

Bulk Deals

Equitas Holdings: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund A/C Kotak Standard Multicap Fund sold 25,82,205 shares of the company at Rs 106.2 per share on the NSE.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 1,11,837 shares of the company at Rs 373.73 per share on the NSE.

Multi Commodity Exchange: East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Limited purchased 3,99,000 shares of the company at Rs 706.41 per share on the NSE.

Powerful Technologies: NS Sales & Distributors P Ltd sold 1,26,000 shares of the company at Rs 23 per share on the NSE.

Repco Home Finance: The Pabrai Investment Fund IV LP sold 5,63,208 shares of the company at Rs 336.15 per share on the NSE and 3,85,327 shares at Rs 335.59 per share on the BSE.

Alkem Laboratories: Prasid Uno Family Trust sold 12,90,000 shares of the company at Rs 1,828.32 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Asian Granito India: Board meeting is scheduled on December 4 to consider the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis for the company.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on December 7 to consider the un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 2018.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2019 to consider the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter ending on December 2018.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Burgundy Asset Management Ltd and SBI MF on November 30.

Responsive Industries: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4 to discuss the proposed program to buyback the equity shares of the company.

Sanghvi Movers: Board meeting is scheduled on December 7.

Dollar Industries: There will be Investors Meet organised by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. and Systematix Group which will be held on December 3 and 7 respectively.