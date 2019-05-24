Stocks in the news: Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Reliance Capital, eClerx, Om Metals, Moil

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 24: About 172 companies will announce their March quarter earnings on Friday.

General Insurance Corporation of India Q4: Profit falls to Rs 603.37 crore versus Rs 751.61 crore, gross premiums were written down at Rs 8,089.35 crore versus Rs 8,525.02 crore; underwriting profit at Rs 157.8 crore versus loss of Rs 1,219 crore YoY.

Rane (Madras) Q4: Consolidated net loss at Rs 7.8 crore versus Rs 9 crore profit; revenue falls 12 percent to Rs 377 crore versus Rs 428 crore YoY.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Q4: Loss at Rs 8.72 crore versus profit at Rs 2.59 crore; revenue rises to Rs 257.92 crore versus Rs 222.27 crore YoY.

Sun TV Network Q4: Profit slips to Rs 283 crore versus Rs 290 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 888.9 crore versus Rs 717 crore YoY.

Novartis India Q4: Profit falls to Rs 19.53 crore versus Rs 26.47 crore; revenue declines to Rs 110.38 crore versus Rs 125.32 crore YoY.

eClerx Services Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 59.2 crore versus Rs 39 crore; revenue rises to Rs 365.1 crore versus Rs 357.63 crore YoY.

Cipla: Company signed an agreement to acquire 26 percent stake on a fully diluted basis in AMPSolar Power Systems Private Limited.

Om Metals Infraprojects: Company partly sold its packing division.

Radico Khaitan - CPCB revoked its closure directions

Hindustan Copper's board meeting on May 28 to consider and recommend increase in borrowing limits and creation of security/ charge for seeking approval of shareholders of the company

Infosys completes formation of strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in the Netherlands

Reliance Capital - Offer for sale up to 3,21,10,091 equity shares (5.25%) of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management opens today. Floor Price of the sale shall be Rs 218 per equity share.

Zensar enables Sanlam to deliver company-wide Digital Transformation

CARE reaffirmed Future Lifestyle's Commercial Papers ratings as A1+

MOIL inks MoU with ministry of steel for FY2019-20

