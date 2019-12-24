Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Lemon Tree, IRCTC, Hindalco, Avantel, HCL Tech, Sterling Tools

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Chalet Hotels: Company entered in franchise & other agreements with Hyatt India Consultancy.

Solara Active Pharma: NCLT sanctioned scheme of merger between Strides Chemicals and company.

GE & TD: Company executed agreement to sell undertaking at Naini, Allahabad to Shirdi Sai Electricals.

Tata Motors: NCLT sanctioned scheme of agreement between company and Tata Advanced Systems.

JSW Energy: Company completed transfer of JSW Energy (Kutehr) to JSW Hydro Energy.

L&T Finance: Company approved offer & issuance of up to 3 crore CPRS (cumulative redeemable preference shares) worth up to Rs 300 crore.

Hindalco: Muri refinery in Jharkhand restarted production of Alumina after receiving consent to operate from JSPCB (Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board0.

Sterling Tools enters into joint venture aagreemnt with Chinese company Jiangsu Gtake Electric

Jaiprakash Power Ventures allloted 3805.53 core worth of Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares to the Banks & Financial Institutions

NIIT Tech: Approved buy-back of up to 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 per share aggregating up to Rs 337 crore

Pidilite Industries' arm agreed to make an investment of Rs 49 crores in Homevista Decor and Furnishings

Tourism Finance Corp of India - Merlin Holdings Pvt. Ltd increased stake from 8.08 percent to 9.94 percent

Corporation Bank -CRISL revised ratings on Bond to CRISIL A+ and changed outlook to rating watch with positive implications from negative

Syndicate Bank - CRISIL placed bond ratings at CRISIL AA, rating watch with positive implications

Jet Airways: Committee of Creditors passed resolution to issue fresh invitation of Expression of Interest for corporate debtor.

ITC: John Pulinthanam resigned from board of directors of company with immediate effect.

Minda Industries: Company bought sensor machinery from Sensata Tech for Rs 45.2 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signed a license agreement for a 55 room upcoming Hotel at Hill Cart Road in Darjeeling.

HCL Technologies: Company and Critical Manufacturing partnered to bring Industry 4.0 services and support to MES clients.

IRCTC: Ministry of Railways revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company has delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lakshita' to the buyers.

IRCTC: Company signed Memorandum of Understanding with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI).

Avantel: Company received order for an amount of Rs 34.18 crore from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO for supply of subsystems of wind profiler radar, and Rs 8.80 crore from Govt of India, Ministry of Defence for supply of Satellite Communication equipment.

