Stocks in the news: BHEL, Future Retail, CG Power, HDFC Bank, Premier, Dabur India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 23: Technofab Engineering, Vadilal Industries, Vadilal Enterprises, Bharat Bhushan Share, Golechha Global Finance

HDFC Bank: Lender appointed Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as CFO.

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons; Future Coupons is a promoter entity of Future Retail

Kennametal India Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 90.4 crore, revenue drops sharply to Rs 250.1 crore versus Rs 945.2 crore YoY. Board appointed Bidadi Anjani Kumar, Independent Director of the company, as the Chairman.

Somany Ceramics: Board approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Schablona India with company.

Gillette India: Company declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per share (nominal value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended June 2019.

Shreeji Translogistics: Board to consider interim dividend & bonus issue, and migration of the company from SME Platform to the Main Board of BSE on August 27.

Shivam Autotech: CARE downgraded its credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB with negative outlook from BBB+ with stable outlook.

Commercial Syn Bags: Company recommended dividend of 80 paise per share on the equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2018-19.

Supreme Infrastructure India: Company postpones announcement of March quarter earnings.

BHEL: CRISIL revised its outlook on company's long-term bank facilities to negative from stable while reaffirmed the rating at 'AA+'. The rating on the short-term bank facilities have been reaffirmed at 'A1+'

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies: Company has received a resignation letter from Anees Ahmed, Executive Director, stepping down from the office of directorship, owing to his full time preoccupation with Mistral Solutions, subsidiary company.

Kamdhenu: Company has started partial manufacturing operations at the paints factory (stainer division) at Rajasthan where the manufacturing operations were disrupted due to fire incident in April.

TCS: Company launched an enhanced version of its unique diagnostic solution, the TCS lntelligent Cloud Migration Continuum (iCMC).

Rapicut Carbides: CARE placed its credit rating of BBB/A3+ on company's long term/short term bank facilities on credit watch with developing implications.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: ICRA assigned credit rating on company's long term bank facilities worth Rs 5,100 crore at AA with negative outlook.

Premier: Company has paid in full an one-time settlement amount of Rs 31.17 crore consisting of principal amount to the Corporation Bank as full and final settlement of their dues. As a result, the necessary consent terms have been filed before the NCLT, Mumbai, resulting in disposal of the petition by NCLT.

Dabur India: Subsidiary Dabur International acquired management control of a new company Excel Investments (FZE) in Sharjah, UAE which had acquired 99.99 percent shareholding of Dabur Pakistan (Private) Limited and Asian Consumer care Pakistan (Private) Limited from Dabur International.

Infosys: Company and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign entered a strategic partnership for precision medicine.

Shree Renuka Sugars: India Ratings and Research placed company's Long-Term Issuer Rating of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

Pidilite Industries: Company unveils state-of-the-art adhesive manufacturing plant in Bangladesh.

Fidelity Investment sells LIC Housing Finance shares worth Rs 820 crore

SBI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life buy Alkem Lab's shares worth Rs 538 crore

Britannia to increase prices 'marginally' to beat slowdown

NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 15k cr via bonds, hike borrowing limit

Glenmark in talks to sell up to 30% in API biz to PremjiInvest - ET

