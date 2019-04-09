App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Voltas, Asian Paints, Fortis, Majesco, Coffee Day

Asian Paints | Fortis | Majesco | Coffee Day Enterprises | Bharti Airtel and Voltas are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 9: Bajaj Consumer Care, Simplex Projects

Bharti Airtel: SEBI approves company's Rs 25,000 crore fund raising plan - CNBC-TV18 Sources

Usha Martin's CFO Rohit Nanda resigned as the CFO w.e.f. April 9, appointed Anirban Sanyal as the new CFO

related news

Voltas: Company in pact to sell Shima Seiki's products in India.

Fortis Healthcare: Girish Gupta steps down as CFO with immediate effect. Company appoints Vivek Kumar Goyal As Chief Financial Officer.

Fortis Healthcare looking to sale its 27.82 percent stake in Singapore based arm RHT Health Trust

Prabhat Telecoms (India): Company entered into a distributor agreement with 'Xmi Pte Ltd' (Hong Kong) for distributing telecom accessories and other accessories as manufactured products in Delhi and NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal of the Republic of India to specific retailors on non-exclusive basis.

Karda Constructions: Company commenced construction of Hari Krishna - Phase IV, a residential cum commercial project in Nashik, Maharashtra. Total saleable area will be 60,548.71 square feet and expected sale proceeds should be around Rs 21.19 crore. The said project will be complete by November 2022.

Indo-Rama Synthetics appointed Maganti Narayan Sudhindra Rao as executive director and CEO for 3 years with effect from April 8.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Impact HD Inc (IHD) to invest $15 million for 49 percent stake in company's subsidiary Coffee Day Consultancy Services Private Limited. After this deal, company and its subsidiary Coffee Day Global will hold 51 percent stake in Coffee Day Consultancy Services Private Limited.

Majesco: Company appointed finance & operations expert Wayne Locke as new CFO.

Asian Paints: Company said fire broke out at manufacturing facility in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Fire will not have any impact on the business operations of company.

Indian Overseas Bank decreased its MCLR for 1 year and above tenor by 5 bps with effect from 10.04.2019

DLF: GIC sells 7 crore shares in a block deal at Rs 192 per share - CNBC-TV18 sources. In 2016-17, GIC via property arm had bought 7 crore shares in DLF.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Yes Bank: Bank will consider raising funds via debt, equity, and announce March quarter earnings on April 26.

Rushil Decor: Company's officials will meet investors/analysts on April 9.

Gateway Distriparks: Company's officials will meet Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on April 9.

Finolex Industries: Company's officials will meet B&K Securities India on April 9.

5paisa Capital: Bank to consider raising funds via NCD and announce March quarter earnings on April 16.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will meet IIFL on April 9.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 07:41 am

tags #Stocks in News

