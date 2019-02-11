Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Lupin, Dr Reddy's, Balkrishna Industries

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on February 11: Eicher Motors, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, Motherson Sumi Systems, Amara Raja Batteries, Power Finance Corporation, Trejhara Solutions, Centrum Capital, Skipper, Spencer's Retail, CESC Ventures, Max Financial Services, TCI Express, Lasa Supergenerics, Mazda, Kalyani Commercials, Damodar Industries,

Reliance Home Finance, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company, Max India, Oricon Enterprises, Hindustan Aeronautics, Ganges Securities, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Dhunseri Ventures, Urja Global, Sab Events & Governance Now Media,

Optiemus Infracom, TCPL Packaging, TV Vision, GE T&D India, Apollo Sindoori Hotels, Caplin Point Laboratories, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Tide Water Oil Company, Suprajit Engineering, Repro India, Bhartiya International, BL Kashyap and Sons, Maharashtra Seamless,

CARE Ratings, Swan Energy, Websol Energy System, Visu International, Tainwala Chemical, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television, Somany Ceramics, Rico Auto Industries, Zodiac JRD-MKJ, FCS Software Solutions, Astral Poly Technik, Vindhya Telelinks, Banswara Syntex, DCM,

Hindustan Copper, HBL Power Systems, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Triveni Turbine, Andhra Cements, Ester Industries, Nahar Poly Films, Windsor Machines, PI Industries, Ashiana Housing, Jaypee Infratech, Aarti Drugs, Sterling Biotech, JBM Auto, Jayshree Tea, Ind-Swift, Nectar Lifesciences,

McDowell Holdings, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Ashapura Minechem, Century Extrusions, Archidply Industries, Energy Development Company, Blue Chip India, Premier, BSL, Almondz Global Securities, Madhucon Projects, Norben Tea & Exports, Dynamatic Technologies, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), ITD Cementation India,

Ind-Swift Laboratories, Kothari Products, KNR Constructions, Nahar Capital and Financial Services, PPAP Automotive, Mangalam Drugs And Organics, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Cambridge Technology Enterprises, India Cements, Nahar Spinning Mills, Meghmani Organics, Orient Abrasives,

Oil Country Tubular, Noida Toll Bridge Company, Ramgopal Polytex, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, The State Trading Corporation of India, Mangalam Timber Products, Lokesh Machines, ATN International, Aptech, Universal Cables, ITI, Karuturi Global

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Kenya Signs an agreement with Telkom Kenya to combine operations.

Tata Steel Q3: Profit surges 53 percent YoY to Rs 1,751 crore; India biz revenue up 10 percent

Reliance Industries: RRVL acquired a further stake of 9.44 percent in Genesis Colors for Rs 45 crore.

Balkrishna Industries Q3: Net Profit down 23.6 percent at Rs 144.7 crore versus Rs 189.5 crore (YoY)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: US FDA audit of formulations manufacturing plant-3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad has been completed.

Lupin: US FDA issued 2 observations for Goa unit

State Bank of India: Reduced interest rates on home loans up to Rs 30 lakh by 5 basis points.

Prakash Industries: Modernised its Rolling Mill in Chattisgarh to improve the production of wire rods. The company also stated that it is on schedule to complete its Sponge Iron Kiln by March 2019.

Rural Electrification Corporation: Board approved incorporation of 5 project specific Special Purpose Vehicles for its transmission arm.

Allahabad Bank, PNB, Corporation Bank: RBI imposed penalty of Rs 1.5 crore on Allahabad Bank and Rs 1 crore on Punjab National Bank due to regulation issues. Corporation Bank was also penalised Rs 2 crore due to lapses in monitoring

EID Parry: Sales data for January with sugar sales at 0.24 MT and export sugar sales at 0.19 MT. Around 7.94 lakh MT of sugarcane was crushed for the afore-mentioned period, while 57 lakh liters of alcohol was sold.

Power Finance Corporation: NCLT approved amalgamation of the company’s wholly owned arm ‘PFC Green Energy’ with self.

Cipla: Subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc has completed the first tranche of 33.3 percent stake buy in US-based speciality business firm Avenue Therapeutics.

Time Technoplast: Aburi Ltd. had withdrawn the complaint filed against the company with Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police and has resumed business ties.

IndusInd Bank: To raise funds via debt on February 13.

Voltas: To invest over Rs 500 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility in South India.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.