Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Eicher Motors, Raymond, Tata Power, ACC

Bharti Airtel Q1: Consolidated net loss at Rs 2,866 crore versus profit of Rs 107.2 crore, revenue rises 0.7 percent to Rs 20,737.9 crore versus Rs 20,602.2 crore QoQ; India wireless EBIT loss at Rs 1,242 crore EBIT loss of Rs 1,377.8 crore and average revenue per user rises 5.1 percent to Rs 129 versus Rs 123 QoQ.

Raymond Q1: Loss at Rs 14.85 crore versus profit of Rs 0.02 crore, revenue rises to Rs 1,435.12 crore versus Rs 1,250.66 crore YoY.

Adlabs Entertainment Q1: Loss at Rs 32.47 crore versus Rs 20.92 crore, revenue falls to Rs 81 crore versus Rs 84.72 crore YoY.

Dhampur Sugar Mills June quarter: Profit rises to Rs 58.5 crore versus Rs 32.25 crore, revenue increases to Rs 937 crore versus Rs 734.4 crore YoY.

Tata Power Q1: Profit falls to Rs 151.3 crore versus Rs 1,670.9 crore, revenue rises 6.2 percent to Rs 7,766.7 crore versus Rs 7,315.2 crore YoY.

JK Tyre Q1: Consolidated net profit down 73.7% at Rs 17 crore against Rs 64.3 crore, revenue up 5.6% at Rs 2,575.4 crore versus Rs 2.439.5 crore, YoY

Dalmia Bharat Q1: Consolidatednet profit at Rs 152 crore against Rs 52 crore, revenue at Rs 2,537 crore against Rs 2,368 crore, YoY

KRBL Q1: Consolidated net profit at Rs 136.12 crore versus Rs 100.05 crore, revenue at Rs 1,217.70 crore versus Rs 745.05 crore, YoY

GSK Consumer Q1: Net profit up 23% at Rs 248.1 crore versus Rs 200.4 crore, revenue up 7.9% at Rs 1,194.3 crore against Rs 1,107.1 crore, YoY

HCC Q1: Consolidated net loss at Rs 17.4 crore versus loss of Rs 66 crore, revenue rises 6 percent to Rs 2,455.9 crore versus Rs 2,316.1 crore YoY.

Raymond: Board authorised the senior management to explore and evaluate potential options to restructure the businesses of the company.

Dishman Carbogen: US FDA completed inspection of company's subsidiary's Neuland unit with no observation.

Eicher Motors July Sales: Total Royal Enfield sales fell 22 percent to 54,185 units versus 69,063 units YoY.

Tata Motors: Company to cut electric vehicle price by up to Rs 80,000 from August, due to GST rate revision.

ACC: Company appointed Rajani Kesari as Chief Financial Officer.

LIC Housing Finance: Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as MD, CEO.

Crest Ventures: Company has liquidated its entire stake being 37,20,000 equity shares representing 62 percent of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital in its subsidiary Crest Wealth Management Private Limited.

KCP: Company has differed the proposal for setting up of Grinding Unit at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh. Due to environmental concerns, the company approached the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) for cancellation of allotment of land at Industrial Park, Naidupet, Andhra Pradesh. The APIIC had accepted its request and cancelled the allotment.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries: Company signed binding agreement(s) with Tata Global Beverages for sale of its branded business (Lalghora & Kalaghora).

Adani Transmission receives letter of intent (LOI) for Centre sector transmission project linked to renewable sector in Rajasthan

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Allahabad Bank

National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Hindustan Copper (HCL) and Mineral Exploration Corporation (MECL) form JV for acquisition, exploration & processing of strategic minerals abroad

Wipro: N Vaghul, Independent Director and Dr Ashok S Ganguly, Independent Director, have retired from company's Board of Directors. Company launched co-innovation center with Amazon Web Services.

SRF: Engineering plastics business has been divested to DSM India Private Limited.