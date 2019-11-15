Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Dish TV, Page Industries, Suzlon Energy, Glenmark Pharma, CESC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: IL&FS Engineering, Vadilal Industries, Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices and Vaishno Cement Company are among the companies that will announce their quarterly numbers on November 15.

Bharti Airtel: Q2 net loss at Rs 23,044.9 crore versus profit of Rs 118.8 crore, revenue rises 5% to Rs 21,131.3 crore versus Rs 20,147.8 crore YoY.

Union Bank of India: Q2 net loss of Rs 1,193.6 crore against a profit of Rs 139 crore, NII up 16.6% to Rs 2,905.9 crore versus Rs 2,493.1 crore YoY.

CESC: Company won't pursue a demerger of its generation undertaking into Haldia Energy.

Natco Pharma: FDF facility in Visakhapatnam commences commercial operations.

Vodafone Idea: Net loss for the September quarter widened to Rs 50,921.9 crore from Rs 4,873.9 in the previous quarter.

Dish TV: Q2 consolidated loss at Rs 91.4 crore versus profit of Rs 25.5 crore, revenue down 44% to Rs 893.2 crore versus Rs 1,594.3 crore YoY.

Apollo Hospitals: The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) net profit jump of 36 percent at Rs 86.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

ONGC: Reported a 24.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 6,263.13 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Page Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 52 per equity share.

Hindustan Copper: The company posted a 47.7 percent decline in consolidated total comprehensive income to Rs 18.47 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019.

Grasim Industries: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,472.77 crore for the July-September period.

Suzlon Energy: Reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 777.52 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 255.54 crore for Q2FY20. The net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter on account of an exceptional income of Rs 167.2 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the company said.

Endurance Tech Q2: Consolidated net profit up at Rs 169 crore versus Rs 165.5 crore, revenue down at Rs 1,771.2 crore versus Rs 1,909 crore ,QoQ

Aegis Logistics Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 41.4 crore versus profit of Rs 48.7 crore, revenue up 27.5% at Rs 1,817 crore versus Rs 1,425.9 crore, YoY

HEG Q2: Consolidated net profit down 77.6% at Rs 202.3 crore versus Rs 902.8 crore, revenue down 68.5% at Rs 564.4 crore versus Rs 1,793.8 crore, YoY

Page Industries Q2: Net profit up 23.7% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 92.6 crore, revenue up 12.3% at Rs 775.4 crore versus Rs 690.7 crore, YoY

PC Jeweller Q2: Consolidated net profit down 51.2% at Rs 46.4 crore versus Rs 95 crore, revenue down 29.6% at Rs 1,212.2 crore versus Rs 1,722.7 crore, YoY

Bombay Burmah Q2: Net profit down 1% at Rs 384 crore versus Rs 384 crore, revenue up 5.3% at Rs 3,095.2 crore versus Rs 2,940 crore, YoY

HCC Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 233.7 crore versus profit of Rs 473.7 crore, revenue down 6% at Rs 2,286.76 crore versus Rs 2,434 crore, YoY

Reliance Infra Q2: Consolidated net profit up 21% at Rs 280.3 crore versus Rs 231.6 crore, revenue up 1.7% at Rs 5822.5 crore versus Rs 5726.3 crore, YoY

J Kumar Infra Q2: Net profit up 58% at Rs 55.9 crore versus Rs 35.4 crore, revenue up 22.8% at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 515 crore, YoY

Future Lifestyle Q2: Net profit down 65.5% At Rs 12 crore versus Rs 35 crore, revenue up 17.7% at Rs 1,571.8 crore versus Rs 1,335.6 crore, YoY

Reliance Power Q2: Net profit down 69.4% at Rs 45.1 crore versus Rs 147.4 crore, revenue down 6% at Rs 2019.6 crore versus Rs 2148.9 crore, YoY

Neuland Labs Q2: Consolidated net profit up 90.8% at Rs 8.7 crore versus Rs 4.55 crore, consolidated revenue up 10.4% at Rs 186.2 crore versus Rs 169 crore, YoY

Future Retail Q2: Net profit down 7% at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 177 crore, revenue up 9.7% at Rs 5,449.1 crore versus Rs 4,965.4 crore, YoY

Gayatri Projects Q2: Net loss at Rs 21.5 crore versus loss Of Rs 3 crore, revenue up 14.1% At Rs 697.7 crore versus Rs 611.3 crore, YoY

Jamna Auto Q2: Net profit at Rs 6 crore versus Rs 35.5 crore, Revenue down 55.8% at Rs 242.3 crore versus Rs 548.4 crore, YoY

Time Technoplast Q2: Net profit At Rs 40 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore, Revenue at Rs 870.5 crore versus Rs 827.5 crore, YoY