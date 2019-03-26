Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Titan, Future Retail, Grasim

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Indiabulls Real Estate: To raise Rs 600 crore Via NCDs

Titan Company: Appoints Pradyumna Rameshchandra Vyas as Independent Director of company

DCM: Sumant Bharat Ram resigns as Chief Executive & Financial Officer w.e.f March 31

ICICI Prudential: Prudential Corp to sell up to 2.6% stake via OFS; Floor Price set at Rs 300 per share

Suzlon Energy: Completes sale of Wind & Solar Subsidiaries

Jet Airways: Resolution plan - Conversion of Re 1 of Lenders' debt into 11.4 crore equity shares. Two nominees of promoter - Naresh Goyal and Anita Goyal, and one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC to step down from the Board. Naresh Goyal to cease the be the Chairman of the company.

Grasim Industries: The Bombay High Court granted a stay against the recovery demand worth Rs 5,872.13 crore on account of dividend distribution tax.

Newgen Software Technologies: Company said it will incorporate Australian arm with an initial investment of 1.5 million Australian Dollars.

Bharti Airtel: Company said that it eliminated ISD Packs for making regular call to Bangladesh and Nepal. Prepaid user can make calls to Bangladesh at Rs 2.99 per minute and to Nepal at Rs 7.99 per minute.

DLF: Company said it will consider QIP issue price on March 28. QIP opens from March 25. The floor price for the issue is set at Rs 193.01 per share.

UCO Bank: Board approved preferential issue of 175 crore shares at Rs 19.01 each, against the government’s capital infusion of Rs 3,330 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra: Shareholders approved issue of 15.5 crore equity shares at Rs 13.25 per share aggregating to Rs 205 crore to the central government.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company acquired 85 percent stake in a Swedish EPC Company for USD 24 million, which deals in power supply solutions and services.

Future Retail: Board approved the re-appointment of Kishore Biyani as the MD of the company and Rakesh Biyani as joint MD for a three years from May 2, respectively.

Tourism Finance Corporation: Appoints Anirban Chakraborty as CMD.

Prabhat Dairy: Competition Commission of India approved the scheme of the company’s sale of its dairy business, which is run by the company’s arm Sunfresh Agro Industries to Tirumala Milk Products.

NHPC: Company said that it had started power trading in IEX as trader for J&K Power Development Department with effect from March 22.

MEP Infra Developers: Company arm entered into concession agreements with NHAI for three highway projects in Maharashtra.

Aurionpro Solutions: Board approves the buyback of 10.8 lakh shares or 4.6 percent of equity capital at a price of Rs 185 per share aggregating to Rs 20 crore.