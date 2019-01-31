Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, International Paper, Ratnamani Metals, Hexaware

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on January 31: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Dabur India, UPL, Power Grid Corporation of India, eClerx Services, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Signet Industries, Creditaccess Grameen, Laurus Labs, Apollo Micro Systems, JITF Infralogistics, Menon Bearings, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Mold-Tek Packaging, Cigniti Technologies, SQS India BFSI, Uniphos Enterprises, Tokyo Plast International, Aegis Logistics, Accelya Kale Solutions, Sundaram Finance, Solar Industries India, Selan Exploration Technology, Datamatics Global Services, V-Guard Industries, TCI Finance, Dena Bank, TD Power Systems, Jamna Auto, Maral Overseas, JMC Projects (India), Gangotri Textiles, 21st Century Management Services, JBF Industries, NMDC, IFB Industries, HSIL, Essar Shipping, Petronet LNG, Ballarpur Industries, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Magma Fincorp, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Kabra Extrusion Technik, EIH Associated Hotels, LGB Forge, Emami, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Interest due on January 30 on NCD not paid to debenture holders due to insufficient funds.

ICICI Bank Q3: Profit down 2.8 percent to Rs 1,604.9 crore versus Rs 1,650 crore; net interest income rises 20.5 percent to Rs 6,875.2 crore versus Rs 5,705.2 crore YoY. Net NPA down to 2.58 percent versus 3.65 percent and gross NPA falls to 7.75 percent versus 8.54 percent QoQ.

Jindal Stainless Q3: Profit falls 59 percent to Rs 55 crore versus Rs 133.6 crore; revenue dips 8.4 percent to Rs 2,233 crore versus Rs 2,438.5 crore YoY.

International Paper Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 58 crore versus Rs 21 crore; revenue rises 14.6 percent to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 328 crore YoY.

Ratnamani Metals Q3: Profit surges 37.1 percent to Rs 62.8 crore versus Rs 45.8 crore; revenue rises 36 percent to Rs 728.5 crore versus Rs 535.6 crore YoY.

Mahindra Holidays Q3: Profit drops 33 percent to Rs 21.24 crore versus Rs 31.75 crore; revenue dips 9.5 percent to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 260.7 crore YoY.

LIC Housing Finance Q3: Profit jumps 25.5 percent to Rs 596.3 crore versus Rs 475.1 crore; revenue rises 5.6 percent to Rs 4,438.8 crore versus Rs 3,635.9 crore YoY.

Torrent Pharma Q3: Profit surges to Rs 246 crore versus Rs 58 crore; revenue rises 40.2 percent to Rs 2,051 crore versus Rs 1,463 crore YoY. Board approved issuance of unsecured / secured redeemable non-convertible debentures / bonds by way of private placement within the borrowing limits of the company.

Hexaware Q4: Profit dips 28.3 percent to Rs 123.4 crore versus Rs 172.3 crore; revenue rises 3.5 percent to Rs 1,252.4 crore versus Rs 1,209.6 crore QoQ. Guidance for 2019: Company sees organic revenue growth of 12-14 percent.

NTPC Q3: Profit rises 1 percent to Rs 2,385.4 crore versus Rs 2,360.8 crore; revenue surges 16.1 percent to Rs 24,120.4 crore versus Rs 20,774.4 crore YoY. Board approves 1 for 5 bonus share issue.

Ashoka Buildcon Q3: Profit rises 32.3 percent to Rs 62.2 crore versus Rs 47 crore; revenue jumps 61.6 percent to Rs 1,065 crore versus Rs 658.9 crore YoY.

Ajanta Pharma: Company approved buyback of up to 7.69 lakh shares at a price up to Rs 1,300 per share. Company approved February 12 as the record date for determining the entitlement of the eligible shareholders for the proposed buyback of the equity shares of the company.

Shemaroo Entertainment Q3: Profit rises to Rs 19.56 crore versus Rs 17.95 crore; revenue increases to Rs 149 crore versus Rs 133 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Wellness and its subsidiary Zydus Wellness—Sikkim (a partnership firm) acquired 100 percent of the equity share capital of Heinz India Private Limited.

Zydus Wellness: Tarun G Arora to be Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate: Board approved the buy back of ordinary shares of the company from all shareholders on proportionate basis though tender offer.

Tata Communications Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 173.3 crore versus Rs 2.15 crore; revenue rises Rs 4,269.5 crore versus Rs 4,068.22 crore QoQ.

Sagar Cements Q3: Consolidated loss at Rs 2.97 crore versus profit at Rs 3.01 crore; revenue rises Rs 319.11 crore versus Rs 249.4 crore YoY.

Ajanta Pharma Q3: Profit falls to Rs 66.9 crore versus Rs 147.5 crore; revenue declines to Rs 485.11 crore versus Rs 587.05 crore YoY.

EIH Q3: Profit rises to Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 42.65 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 443.9 crore versus Rs 362 crore YoY.

Blue Dart Express Q3: Profit dips to Rs 31.35 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 855.45 crore versus Rs 704.6 crore YoY.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Q3: Profit rises to Rs 781.1 crore versus Rs 661.25 crore; revenue increases to Rs 109.6 crore versus Rs 102.6 crore YoY.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Q3: Profit rises to 304.4 crore versus Rs 219.4 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,830.7 crore versus Rs 1,389.4 crore YoY; gross NPA lower at 2.7 percent versus 2.8 percent and net NPA down at 1.5 percent against 1.6 percent QoQ.

Jindal Stainless Hisar Q3: Profit dips to Rs 55 crore versus Rs 133.63 crore; revenue falls to Rs 2,233 crore versus Rs 2,438.6 crore YoY.

Castrol India Q3: Profit rises to Rs 211.9 crore versus Rs 196.7 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,033.4 crore versus Rs 970.3 crore YoY.

Emkay Global Q3: Profit dips to Rs 1.6 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore; revenue declines to Rs 35.32 crore versus Rs 43.3 crore YoY.

AAVAS Financiers Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 56.3 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore; revenue rises to Rs 194.8 crore versus Rs 125.66 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel: Qatar Investment Authority agreed to invest $200 million through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa. The proceeds will be used to further reduce Airtel Africa's existing net debt.

EPC Industrie Q3: Profit rises to Rs 3.93 crore versus Rs 2.6 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 77.34 crore versus Rs 54 crore YoY.

63 Moons Technologies: Supreme Court has dismissed the Special Leave Petitions of NSEL Investor Action Group (NIAG) and Government of Maharashtra, declining to interfere with the Bombay HC order of releasing assets of 63 moons (formerly known as FTIL) attached under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Company made investment in company in India - Rushzone Wellness Private Limited.

Dixon Technologies Q3: Profit rises to Rs 17.64 crore versus Rs 15.24 crore; revenue rises to Rs 794 crore versus Rs 680 crore YoY.

TTK Healthcare Q3: Profit declines to Rs 4.88 crore versus Rs 12.24 crore; revenue rises to Rs 149 crore versus Rs 146 crore YoY.

Bulk Deals on January 30

Godha Cabcon and Insulation: Mark Corporate Adviosrs Pvt Ltd sold 80,000 shares of the company at Rs 29.25 per share on the NSE.

Bodhtree Consulting: Vandana Daga bought 2,03,400 shares of the company at Rs 42.50 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Rattanindia Power: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the letter of intent expected to be received from the fund based lenders of the company with respect to the one time settlement proposal submitted by the company.

Puravankara: Board meeting will be held on February 8 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Hindalco Industries: Q3FY19 earnings conference call on financial results for Novelis Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) for quarter ended December 2018 is scheduled on February 5.

Rolta India: Board meeting will be held on February 9 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Fortis Malar Hospitals: Board meeting will be held on February 6 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

HCC: Board meeting will be held on February 7 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Punjab National Bank: Board meeting will be held on February 5 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Future Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on February 5 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Viceroy Hotels: Board meeting will be held on February 13 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Gammon India: Board meeting will be held on February 7 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Eros International Media: Board meeting will be held on February 7 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

PTC India Financial Services: Board meeting will be held on February 8 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Ashapura Minechem: Board meeting will be held on February 11 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

DLF: Board meeting will be held on February 5 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Cox & Kings: Board meeting will be held on February 14 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

Apex Frozen Foods: Board meeting will be held on February 7 to consider October-December quarter earnings.

: Board meeting will be held on February 6 to consider October-December quarter earnings.