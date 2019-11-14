Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma, ONGC, ARSS Infra, Adani Power, Bata, BHEL

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, Grasim Industries, Union Bank of India, Glenmark Pharma, MEP Infrastructure, Balkrishna Industries, MTNL, GVK Power, Suzlon Energy, GMR Infra, Unitech, PFC, Reliance Power, Sadbhav Engineering, Dish TV, Page Industries, Prabhat Dairy, Godfrey Phillips, Dilip Buildcon, HCC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Reliance Infrastructure, MOIL, IDFC, Future Retail, Suven Life, NBCC, CESC

Blue Star Q2: Consolidated net profit rose 94.1 percent at Rs 38 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore, revenue was up 21 percent at Rs 1,249.5 crore versus Rs 1,032.2 crore, YoY.

Coffee Day says there will be a delay in submission of Q1FY20, Q2FY20 & H1FY20 results

ARSS Infrastructure Projects' JV ARSS-SCPL win work order of Rs 75.42 crore

Adani Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 3.9 crore versus Rs 386.9 crore, revenue was down 16.7% at Rs 5,915.7 crore versus Rs 7,104.2 crore, YoY

Bata India Q2: Consolidated net profit up 30.1% at Rs 71.3 crore versus Rs 54.9 crore, revenue up 7.3% at Rs 721.9 crore versus Rs 673 crore, YoY.

SpiceJet reported a widening of loss to Rs 462.6 crore in the three months ended September.

BHEL Q2: BHEL Q2: BHEL posted a 42 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.95 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

Cadila Healthcare Q2: Consolidated net profit down 74.3% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 417.5 crore, revenue up 13.7% at Rs 3,366.6 crore versus Rs 2,961.2 crore, YoY

ITC entered into a share subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement to acquire up to 33.42% of the share capital of Delectable Technologies

Cardinal Health partners with TCS to transform its IT operating model.

Pidilite Industries Q2: Net sales at Rs 1,797 crore grew by 3 percent YoY. PAT at Rs 325 crore grew by 41 percent YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance said it made timely payment of interest and principal in respect of the secured redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it.

Greaves Cotton has acquired Ampere Vehicles Private Limited.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA completes inspection of Unit IV of Hyderabad facility.

VST Industries: Radhakishan Damani buys 2,70,000 shares in VST Industries through bulk deal

Nalco: Consolidated net loss at Rs 28.25 crore against profit of Rs 510.55 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue went down 22.3 percent at Rs 2,363.5 crore against Rs 3,040.9 crore YoY.