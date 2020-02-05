Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ent, Cadila, Sun Pharma, Reliance Power, Bharat Wire Ropes

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Quarterly earnings: Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas, Adlabs Entertainment, Ajanta Pharma, Andhra Bank, Apollo Tyres, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Berger Paints, Bosch, Brigade Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories, DLF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indiabulls Housing Finance are among the companies that will release their quarterly earnings on February 5.

Bharti Airtel: Q3 loss at Rs 1,035 crore versus loss of Rs 23,044.9 cr, revenue rose 3.9 percent to Rs 21,947 cr QoQ.

Tata Global Beverages: Q3 profit jumped 21.4 percent to Rs 120.6 cr, revenue rises 2.6 percent to Rs 1,961.9 cr YoY.

IFCI: IFCI completed the stake sale of NSE and further received an amount of approximately Rs 178.65 cr.

Cadila Healthcare: US FDA cleared subsidiary's Ahmedabad unit with no observation.

Sun Pharma: Company launched Absorica LD capsules in US for acne.

Bharat Wire Ropes: Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal cumulatively bought shares worth Rs 4.94 cr in two bulk deals on NSE on February 4.

Reliance Power: Private sector lender Yes Bank sold 169,48,801 shares of the company for Rs 2.8 crore in a bulk deal on NSE on February 4.

IEX: Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 77 lakh shares of the company for Rs 128.2 crore through two bulk deals on NSE on February 4.

Apollo Pipes: Q3 profit climbed 25.2 percent to Rs 6.66 cr, revenue grew 14.9 percent to Rs 100 cr YoY.

Sundaram Finance: The company is to consider increasing the borrowing limit from the existing limit of Rs 30,000 crore on February 10.

Praj Industries: Q3 profit dipped 7.8 percent to Rs 20.7 cr, revenue fell 9.1 percent to Rs 300.3 cr YoY.

Lumax Industries: Company announced redemption of commercial paper amounting to Rs 50 crore.

Hind Rectifiers: Company secured an order of Rs 54.62 crore in January.

Reliance Industries: The company acquired a further shareholding in Saavn Media Private Limited.

Karur Vysya Bank: ICRA has reaffirmed the credit ratings on the company's certificate of deposits programme as "ICRA A1+" and "ICRA A (hyb)" with a stable outlook on the company's Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds.

JSW Energy: The company reported an over two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 394 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

J&K Bank: The board of the lender is to consider raising capital by up to Rs 500 crore via issue of preference share to the Government on February 7.

CSB Bank: The lender reported a net profit of Rs 28.14 crore for Q3FY20, compared to Rs 74 lakh in the previous fiscal.

Central Bank of India: The lender said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

TVS Motor Company: The auto sector player reported a 20.7 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.84 crore for Q3FY20, hit by lower sales during the period. Total income declined to Rs 4,779.32 crore for the quarter as compared with Rs 5,123.50 crore in the year-ago period.

GATI: It has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5.15 lakh during Q3FY20, compared to Rs 4.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income during the quarter stood at Rs 447.70 crore as against Rs 483.05 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

Century Textiles & Industries: The company allotted NCDs worth Rs 400 crore.

Mahindra Logistics: The firm reported a 19.13 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.67 crore for the December 2019 quarter.