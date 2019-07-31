Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, Hero Moto, Tech Mahindra, DHFL, JSW Steel, Gujarat Gas, Alkem

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 31: Eicher Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres, NR Agarwal Industries, Star Cement, Symphony, Zee Media Corporation, Allahabad Bank, Future Supply Chain Solutions, JBF Industries, SKM Egg Products, Tanla Solutions, Trent, Digicontent, Uttam Value Steels, MAS Financial Services, Gandhi Special Tubes, Tamilnadu PetroProducts, Shyam Century Ferrous, Maithan Alloys, BF Investment, Indian Energy Exchange, Ajanta Pharma, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Vardhman Special Steels, Indiabulls Ventures, Carborundum Universal, Container Corporation of India, Genus Paper & Boards, Heritage Foods, Blue Dart Express, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Creditaccess Grameen, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Sanwaria Consumer, HCL Infosystems, IndiaMart InterMesh, Sequent Scientific, Expleo Solutions, BF Utilities, Munjal Showa, Nelcast, Future Retail, Petronet LNG, CARE Ratings, Zydus Wellness, Tata Global Beverages, Hester Biosciences, Jagran Prakashan

Hero MotoCorp Q1: Profit jumps 38.3 percent to Rs 1,256.7 crore versus Rs 909.2 crore led by exceptional gain of Rs 737.5 crore on reversal of calamity fund provision; revenue falls 8.8 percent to Rs 8,030.3 crore versus Rs 8,809.8 crore YoY.

Axis Bank Q1: Profit jumps 95 percent to Rs 1,370 crore versus Rs 701 crore, NII rises 13 percent to Rs 5,843.6 crore versus Rs 5,167 crore YoY. Gross NPA falls to 5.25 percent versus 5.26 percent and net NPA dips to 2.04 percent versus 2.06 percent QoQ.

Tech Mahindra Q1: Profit falls 15.3 percent to Rs 959 crore versus Rs 1,132.5 crore, revenue dips 2.7 percent to Rs 8,653 crore versus Rs 8,892.3 crore; dollar revenue declines 1.6 percent to $1,247.1 million versus $1,267.5 million QoQ.

Dish TV Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 32 crore against profit of Rs 37.9 crore, revenue falls 44.1 percent to Rs 926.3 crore versus Rs 1,655.6 crore YoY.

Vaibhav Global Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 20 percent to Rs 36 crore versus Rs 30 crore, revenue rises 12.8 percent to Rs 440 crore versus Rs 390.1 crore YoY.

Shoppers Stop Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 0.1 crore versus Rs 4.7 crore, revenue rises 0.4 percent to Rs 854 crore versus Rs 850 crore YoY.

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1: Profit rises to Rs 48.72 crore versus Rs 40.13 crore, revenue climbs to Rs 440.68 crore versus Rs 390.36 crore YoY.

Vinati Organics Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 82.36 crore versus Rs 64.25 crore, revenue increases to Rs 290.74 crore versus Rs 259.74 crore YoY.

Gujarat Gas Q1: Consolidated profit surges 100 percent to Rs 234 crore versus Rs 116.6 crore, revenue rises 36 percent to Rs 2,670.8 crore versus Rs 1,963.3 crore QoQ.

Chemfab Alkalis Q1: Profit rises to Rs 9.04 crore versus Rs 8.35 crore, revenue increases to Rs 56.05 crore versus Rs 49.4 crore YoY.

PNB Housing Finance Q1: Consolidated net profit rises to Rs 284.5 crore versus Rs 255.8 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 2,231 crore versus Rs 1,648 crore YoY.

Music Broadcast: CRISIL reaffirmed its AA/Stable rating to the long term facilities of the company and A1+ rating to the short term facilities.

Alkem Labs: US FDA closes inspection at Baddi Unit after company's response. US FDA had issued 4 observations to Baddi unit in May.

Pfizer: Parent Pfizer Inc, USA and Mylan NV announced a definitive agreement to combine Mylan with Upjohn, company's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business, creating a new global pharmaceutical company.

JSW Steel: Company declared as the preferred bidder for another 3 iron ore mines (Narayanpura Manganese & Iron Ore Mine, Dharmapura Iron Ore Mine & BBH Mines) in the auctions held by the Government of Karnataka in July 2019. The estimated resources of these mines are around 92.97 MMT.

Tech Mahindra: Company to acquire majority stake in Mad*Pow Media Solutions, LLC through its wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Americas), Inc.

Sobha: Subsidiary Sobha Developers (Pune) Limited acquired entire equity shares of 'Kuthavakkam Builders Private Limited and Kuthavakkam Realtors Private Limited' Private Limited companies.

Union Bank of India: Bank cuts MCLR by 5-20 bps across tenures.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Bank to cut MCLR by 5 bps across tenures from Thursday.

Bandhan Bank: Shareholders approve merger of Gruh Finance with bank.

Mahindra & Mahindra: After the issue of compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares to the company, the shareholding of the company in SmartShift Logistics Solutions Private Limited (Porter) will get enhanced from 30.73 percent to approximately 34 percent.

DHFL: Sale of Avanse Finanacial Services to Warburg Pincus Group Affliate completed today.

Orient Green Power Company: State Bank of India's stressed Asset Management Branch, Chennai affixed e-auction sale notice for sale of factory, land and building of the company situated at Sookri Village, MP.

