App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: M&M, L&T, Escorts, Fortis Health, Reliance Naval, Manappuram Fin

Avenue Supermarts | Larsen & Toubro | Mahindra & Mahindra | Fortis Healthcare and Wipro are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Take Solutions: CARE Rating reaffirmed issuer rating at AA- with a stable outlook.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company acquired around 5 percent of the share capital of Eurl LD Azouaou, Algeria ('LDA').

Close

Vakrangee: Company introduced vHealth by Aetna primary care services through its network of Vakrangee Kendras.

related news

Avenue Supermarts: 1,000 secured rated unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore redeemed.

Cambridge Technology: Company to sell subsidiaries to Tumuluru Sreenivasa Sastry & Prashanth Kumar Mettu.

Wipro: Company implemented core banking solution for Canara Bank sponsored Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

Larsen & Toubro: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Supreme Infrastructure: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve quarterly results.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Escorts - Metting scheduled on March 20, 2020 to consider a proposal for issue and allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment

Manappuram Finance - Meeting of financial resources and management committee rescheduled to March 20 to consider and approve the issuance of the private placement of NCDs

Piramal Enterprises: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

HUDCO: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Welspun Enterprises - Brickwork Ratings India assigned BWR AA- (stable) rating to the company's Fund Based Working Capital

HCL Technologies announces AppScan V10 for fast, accurate, agile security testing

Fedders Electric and Engineering: The 9th meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled on March 18 for the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Reliance Naval gets termination notice from Gujarat Pipavav Port for termination of sub-concession agreement

Fortis Healthcare: CRISIL has assigned “CRISIL A (placed on rating watch with developing implications)” to the company's long-term loan and “CRISIL A1 (continuous on rating watch with developing implications)” to the company's short-term loan.

Mastek: The board of directors at its meeting held on March 17, 2020, declared interim dividend of 5 per equity share.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks in the news

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.