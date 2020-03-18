Stocks in the news: M&M, L&T, Escorts, Fortis Health, Reliance Naval, Manappuram Fin

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Take Solutions: CARE Rating reaffirmed issuer rating at AA- with a stable outlook.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company acquired around 5 percent of the share capital of Eurl LD Azouaou, Algeria ('LDA').

Vakrangee: Company introduced vHealth by Aetna primary care services through its network of Vakrangee Kendras.

Avenue Supermarts: 1,000 secured rated unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore redeemed.

Cambridge Technology: Company to sell subsidiaries to Tumuluru Sreenivasa Sastry & Prashanth Kumar Mettu.

Wipro: Company implemented core banking solution for Canara Bank sponsored Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

Larsen & Toubro: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Supreme Infrastructure: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve quarterly results.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Escorts - Metting scheduled on March 20, 2020 to consider a proposal for issue and allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment

Manappuram Finance - Meeting of financial resources and management committee rescheduled to March 20 to consider and approve the issuance of the private placement of NCDs

Piramal Enterprises: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

HUDCO: The board will meet on March 18 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Welspun Enterprises - Brickwork Ratings India assigned BWR AA- (stable) rating to the company's Fund Based Working Capital

HCL Technologies announces AppScan V10 for fast, accurate, agile security testing

Fedders Electric and Engineering: The 9th meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled on March 18 for the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Reliance Naval gets termination notice from Gujarat Pipavav Port for termination of sub-concession agreement

Fortis Healthcare: CRISIL has assigned “CRISIL A (placed on rating watch with developing implications)” to the company's long-term loan and “CRISIL A1 (continuous on rating watch with developing implications)” to the company's short-term loan.