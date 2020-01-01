Stocks in the news: Aster DM, CreditAccess, Skipper, PTC India, Adani Green, Sterling and Wilson

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Aster DM Healthcare: Company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank on December 31 said it has raised Rs 675.80 crore through preferential allotment of shares, completing total fundraising of Rs 2,701 crore. A total of 1.98 crore shares were allotted preferentially at a price of Rs 340.70 per share on December 30, the private lender said.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed a direct assignment transaction of Rs 434.99 crore on December 31.

Skipper: CARE downgraded long term rating on the company's bank facilities to BBB+ with a stable outlook, from A with a negative outlook.

PTC India: Company won the bid as an aggregator for Pilot Scheme - II issued by the Ministry of Power for the resolution of stressed thermal assets.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: S Sundar resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

Yes Bank: CARE downgraded the rating on infrastructure bonds to A/Negative {from A+ (Credit Watch with Developing implications) and Negative outlook assigned}.

Visa Steel: Ranjan Kumar Jindal resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Corporation Bank: Bank has accepted the buy-back offer of its wholly-owned subsidiary CorpBank Securities (an unlisted entity) to the extent of 25 percent of its total paid-up equity share capital as of September 30, 2019.

Monnet Ispat and Energy: Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Champak Corporate Services Private Limited, to sell and transfer the entire equity shareholding held by the company Monnet Sports Foundation and Chomal Exports Private Limited.

RITES: Company has received a reaffirmed rating of A1+ for short term non-fund based facility up to an amount of Rs 850 crore from Infomerics Valuation and Rating.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: Promoters have enabled repayment of Rs 1,000 crore from the listing date till December 31, 2019. The balance loan amount of Rs 1,644 crore will be paid over the next three quarters.

Adani Green Energy: Company commissioned a 75MW wind power project.

Variman Global Enterprises: Company received purchase order worth Rs 81.69 lakh from Orient Cement.

Premier Explosives: The company received a rate contract for the supply of bulk loading explosives from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.

HG Infra Engineering: Raja Dutta has tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the company due to personal reasons.

Zen Technologies: Ravi Kiran M resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.

Praj Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating on the company's bank loan facilities at AA/Stable.

Bajaj Electricals: Board meeting is scheduled on January 6 to consider, among others, the proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Embassy REIT executed agreements with Embassy Sponsor to acquire 0.6 million square feet leasable area at a 9.25% initial yield on development completion in Q4FY2023 within the overall Embassy Manyata business park campus in Bengaluru.

Escorts: Girish Behari Mathur, Director resigned from the board of the company.

