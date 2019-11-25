Stocks in the news: Ashoka Buildcon, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Titan, IDBI, MEP Infra, Vodafone Idea

Tata Motors | Yes Bank | Titan | IDBI Bank | MEP Infra | Ashoka Buildcon and Shree Cement are stocks which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
CSB Bank: The IPO will remain opened for subscription. It has already been fully subscribed on day one of bidding.
Unichem Labs: Company gets US FDA approval for generic of Tenormin tablets.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Vedanta, Yes Bank to exit BSE Sensex from December 23
Titan Company: Titan, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India to be included in BSE Sensex from December 23.
InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, Info Edge and SBI Life Insurance to be included in S&P BSE 100 index from December 23.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark, Cadila Healthcare and Edelweiss Financial Services to be excluded from S&P BSE 100 index from December 23.
Power Grid: Company declared as successful bidder in 2 intra-state transmission system projects of UP under tariff based competitive bidding.
IDBI Bank: Muthoot Finance to buy bank's AMC subsidiary for Rs 215 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon: Subsidiary bagged order from NHAI for project in Telangana worth Rs 1,000 crore.
Indoco Remedies receives EIR for its manufacturing facilities in Goa (Plant II & III
Shree Cements: Company set issue price for QIP at Rs 19,300 per share.
MEP Infrastructure Developers: Company received the Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Uttar Pradesh project.
GATI - CARE revised the long term bank facilities and medium term fixed deposits to BB+, with sable outlook; revised the short term bank facilities to A4+
Unichem Laboratories receives ANDA approval from USFDA for Atenolol Tablets USP
Kridhan Infra's Singapore arm has received a written order for its liquidation by the regulatory authorities
Inox Wind gets extension from SECI for for commissioning of 5*50 MW ISTS connected wind power projects in Gujarat
Vodafone Idea: CRISIL cut company's NCDs rating to BBB- with negative watch.
Vodafone Idea - CARE Ratings downgrades its rating on Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures rating to CARE BBB-
Edelweiss Financial: ECL Finance, the NBFC arm of the Edelweiss Group, successfully raised Rs 500 crore through public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Subodh Kumar resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company.
Corporation Bank: Board has given in-principle approval of for the amalgamation of Corporation bank and Andhra Bank into Union Bank of India.
Archies: ICRA revised the rating on company's Line of Credit (LOC) from BBB to BBB-. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
HeidelbergCement India: Company declared interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share of Rs 10 each (15 percent) for FY2019-20.
Jubilant Life Sciences: Company has paid the penalty of Rs 5 lakh pursuant to the SAT order.
Aster DM Healthcare: Company's shareholding in class B equity shares of Sri Sainatha Multispecialty Hospital Private Limited has increased by 4.89 percent, thereby making the aggregate shareholding of the company 77.30 percent.
Tejas Networks: ICRA reaffirmed its long term rating for company's Line of Credit (LOC) at A. The outlook on the long term rating has been revised from positive to stable.
