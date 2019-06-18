Stocks in the news: Apollo Tyres, Shriram Transport, Biocon, Cox & Kings, DHFL, Mcleod Russel

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

TCS: Company teams up with SAP to transform surgical kit handling with an IoT and Blockchain Solution Powered by SAP Leonardo.

DHFL: Company paid Rs 56.8 lakh interest on NCDs due today.

Repro India: Company approved the draft Scheme of Demerger between company and its wholly owned subsidiary company Repro Innovative Digiprint Limited (demerged company).

Binani Industries: Ratan Kumar Sarawagi, Independent Director of the company has resigned from the directorship.

Cox & Kings: CARE reaffirmed rating on commerical paper issue of Rs 375 crore at A1+, but revised rating on non-convertible debenture issue from AA/Stable to AA-/Stable.

HDFC AMC: Company takes Essel on its books, will repay investors in full.

Mcleod Russel: ICRA cuts company's debt rating to B- Vs BBB-, outlook negative

Biocon: Company to sell branded formulation India operations to arm for Rs 45 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank: Board to mull issue of Tier-II bonds.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo places $20 billion US LEAP-1A engine order with CFM for 280 Airbus A320neo, A321neo. First LEAP-1A-Powered A320neo delivery is expected in 2020

Tech Mahindra: Company to buy Objectwise Consulting Group for Canadian $2.75 million.

Jet Airways: Lenders have decided to seek resolution under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, only one conditional bid was received.

Santosh Fine Fab: Company appointed Sunil R Tulsiyan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bulk deals