Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Pidilite, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, MOIL, JSW Steel

Andhra Bank | LIC Housing Finance | Tata Motors | Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Holdings | IndiGo and Pidilite are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Andhra Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Holdings, Colgate Palmolive (India), Dabur, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Delta Industrial Resources, Equitas Holdings, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, Jk Tyre, Jubilant Industries, Laurus Labs, Vimta Labs and Persistent Systems

Pidilite: Q3 profit jumped 57.6 percent to Rs 346.1 cr, revenue rose 4.3 percent to Rs 1,926.6 cr YoY.

Close

Crompton Consumer: Q3 profit climbed to Rs 161 cr versus Rs 76.7 cr, revenue rose 4 percent to Rs 1,071.3 cr YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon: Subsidiary executed a concession agreement with NHAI for a project worth Rs 1,382 cr.

Coffee Day Q2: Net loss at Rs 154 crore versus profit of Rs 21 crore, revenue down 14% at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 980 crore, YoY

IDFC First Bank Q3: Net loss at Rs 1,639 crore versus loss of Rs 2,504 crore, NII up 34% at Rs 1,534 crore versus Rs 1,145 crore, YoY

PTC Industries Q3: Net profit up 93.3% at Rs 2.9 crore versus Rs 1.5 crore, revenue up 20.1% at Rs 50.2 crore versus Rs 41.8 crore, YoY

Transport Corp Q3: Consolidated net profit up 3.2% at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 33.3 crore, revenue down 0.6% At Rs 716.3 crore versus Rs 710.8 crore, YoY

Tata Power Q3: Net profit up 11.7% at Rs 245.6 cr vs Rs 219.8 crore, revenue down 11.4% at Rs 7,071.3 cr vs Rs 7,982.6 crore, YoY

InterGlobe Aviation: Shareholders rejected amending the company's Articles Of Association.

MOIL: Company got environmental approval to up ore output to 2.03 lakh tonne versus 90,000 tonne.

KPIT Tech: Consolidated net profit came at Rs 40.9 cr against Rs 36.7 cr (QoQ). Revenue at Rs 550.1 crore against Rs 544 cr (QoQ).

Baja Finserv: The company reported a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,126 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2020.

HDFC Bank: RBI Imposed Rs 1 cr penalty for violating norms

IndiGrid Trust board approves acquisition of East North Interconnection for Rs 1,020 crore

JSW Steel subsidiary sell 39% equity stake in Geo Steel LLC to GeoSteel Group Holdings

ITI board meeting on February 1 to consider issue price for FPO

Piramal Enterprises board approved allotment of 2.64 crore shares at Rs 1300 per share

Yes Bank - India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained Long-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and has withdrawn its Short-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A1’

ICICI Lombard - The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has issued an advisory, directions and levied a penalty amounting to Rs 10 million

Himadri Speciality commences commercial operations of the proposed expansion of 60000 MTPA

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Stocks in News

