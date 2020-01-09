Stocks in the news: Alembic Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Aster DM, HFCL, JSW Energy, Vedanta

Sunteck Realty | CSB Bank | Alembic Pharma | Aster DM Healthcare | HFCL and JSW Energy are stocks which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
Results today: GTPL Hathway
Alembic Pharma: Aleor Dermaceuticals, a 60:40 JV with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, completed USFDA inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, India; without any observations.
Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting will be held on January 9 to consider share buyback.
RITES: Stock will trade ex-dividend on January 9.
SBI: Lender Launched 'Residential Builder Finance With Buyer Guarantee (RBBG)', to focus on affordable housing
Sunteck Realty: Rajnish Kumar said SBI signed MoU with company for 3 projects under RBBG
HFCL: Company to buy 15% stake in Nivetti Systems for Rs 15.95 crore
Vedanta: Board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs.
CSB Bank: Bank appointed BK Divakara as CFO w.e.f. February 5.
JSW Energy: CARE assigned the rating of 'AA-/Credit Watch with Negative implications'' for the company's Rs 300 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
KDDL - ICRA reaffirmed rating of company's fund based-cash credit and term loans at [ICRA] BBB+ (Stable)
Central Bank of India - Brickwork Ratings upgraded its ratings on Tier II bonds & Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument of the bank
Asian Granito - ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA] A and the short term rating at [ICRA] A1 for Rs 262 crore Lines of Credit
Bharti Airtel QIP launched, fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share
Strides appoints R Ananthanarayanan as CEO, MD - PTI
NCLT warns Jet Airways CoC of contempt proceedings - PTI
Over 87% Gati shareholders vote for sale to Allcargo - PTI
Tata Projects bags Rs 500 cr contract from Hines for housing project - PTI
Bulk deals
(For more bulk deals, click here)Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.