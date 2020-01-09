Stocks in the news: Alembic Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Aster DM, HFCL, JSW Energy, Vedanta

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: GTPL Hathway

Alembic Pharma: Aleor Dermaceuticals, a 60:40 JV with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, completed USFDA inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, India; without any observations.

Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting will be held on January 9 to consider share buyback.

RITES: Stock will trade ex-dividend on January 9.

SBI: Lender Launched 'Residential Builder Finance With Buyer Guarantee (RBBG)', to focus on affordable housing

Sunteck Realty: Rajnish Kumar said SBI signed MoU with company for 3 projects under RBBG

HFCL: Company to buy 15% stake in Nivetti Systems for Rs 15.95 crore

Vedanta: Board approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs.

CSB Bank: Bank appointed BK Divakara as CFO w.e.f. February 5.

JSW Energy: CARE assigned the rating of 'AA-/Credit Watch with Negative implications'' for the company's Rs 300 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.

KDDL - ICRA reaffirmed rating of company's fund based-cash credit and term loans at [ICRA] BBB+ (Stable)

Central Bank of India - Brickwork Ratings upgraded its ratings on Tier II bonds & Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument of the bank

Asian Granito - ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA] A and the short term rating at [ICRA] A1 for Rs 262 crore Lines of Credit

Bharti Airtel QIP launched, fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share

Strides appoints R Ananthanarayanan as CEO, MD - PTI

NCLT warns Jet Airways CoC of contempt proceedings - PTI

Over 87% Gati shareholders vote for sale to Allcargo - PTI

Tata Projects bags Rs 500 cr contract from Hines for housing project - PTI

Bulk deals