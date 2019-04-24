Stocks in the news: ACC, Tata Global, Sterlite Tech, Lupin, Tiger Logistics, Tata Power

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 24: Bharti Infratel, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, India Grid Trust, M&M Financial Services, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Agro Tech Foods, Benares Hotels, Hexaware Technologies, Meera Industries, Muthoot Capital Services, Shriram City Union Finance, Syngene International, Tata Elxsi

IPO: Neogen Chemicals IPO opens

ACC Q1: Profit jumps 38.3 percent to Rs 346 crore versus Rs 250.1 crore, revenue rises 8.1 percent to Rs 3,919.1 crore versus Rs 3,624.6 crore YoY.

Tata Global Beverage Q4: Profit falls 61.5 percent to Rs 22.9 crore versus Rs 59.4 crore, revenue rises 5.2 percent to Rs 1,775.5 crore versus Rs 1,688.4 crore YoY.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19

Tata Global Beverages has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire the branded tea business of Dhunseri Tea & Industries, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 101 crore

Coromandel International Q4: Profit rises 23.2 percent to Rs 110.4 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore; revenue increases 9.4 percent to Rs 2,638.3 crore versus Rs 2,411.8 crore YoY.

Sterlite Technologies Q4: Profit jumps 10.6 percent to Rs 163.2 crore versus Rs 147.6 crore; revenue surges 34.2 percent to Rs 1,791.2 crore versus Rs 1,334.8 crore QoQ.

Sasken Technologies Q4: Profit rises to Rs 27.45 crore versus Rs 18.07 crore; revenue increases to Rs 135.54 crore versus Rs 121.41 crore QoQ.

Board has unanimously approved the proposal to buy-back up to 19,98,678 equity shares of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 850 per share payable in cash for a total consideration up to Rs 169.88 crore. Company recommended a dividend of Rs 12.50 per share of Rs 10 each for the year 2018-19.

USFDA classifies the inspection of Lupin's Pithampur (Indore) Unit-2 facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI)

Tata Power's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a binding agreement to sell its 32 MW operating wind assets in Maharashtra

Piramal Enterprises: ICRA reaffirmed the credit rating of A1+ assigned to commercial papers / short term borrowings of the company. Further, it has reaffirmed the credit ratings of AA to Long Term borrowings of the company and revised the outlook from stable to negative.

IndusInd Bank: NCLT approves IndusInd Bank & Bharat Financial Inclusion merger

Dilip Buildcon's subsidiary received the appointed date i.e. April 22, 2019 by the NHAI for a project

Tiger Logistics (India): Company bagged another government project of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (Indian Railways).

HDFC gets final approval from Reserve Bank of India to acquire shareholding of 9.9% or less of paid up voting equity capital of Bandhan Bank upon effective date of the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH Finance into and with Bandhan

McNally Bharat Engineering Company: Virendra Kumar Verma, Independent Director of the company, has tendered his resignation.

Majesco signed an agreement with Foresters Friendly Society to deliver full, end-to-end policy lifecycle support for their digital strategy

Future Retail has received initial warrant subscription price amount of Rs 500 crore equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Debenture Committee approved the issue of rupee denominated, listed, rated, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures by the Embassy Office Parks REIT on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 3,650 crore split into two tranches i.e. Tranche A (Rs 3,000 crore) and Tranche B (Rs 650 crore).

Bharat Bijlee: ICRA upgraded short term rating on company's bank facilities to A1+ from A1 and long term rating to LA+ (Stable) from LA (Stable).

NBCC secured an order with an approximate cost of USD 44 Million with PMC fees of USD 18,07,256 for all the three lots

Maruti Suzuki launches New Alto

SML Isuzu launching two new Vehicles - Sartaj 5252 XM (CNG) Truck and Ambulance

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Shree Digvijay Cement Company: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on April 30.

Birla Corporation: Company will announce its March quarter earnings and issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on May 3.

Maruti Suzuki: Conference call for the analysts and investors is scheduled for April 25.

HCL Technologies: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on May 9.

