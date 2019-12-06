Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, Bank of Baroda, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Yes Bank | Tata Motors | Mahindra & Mahindra | Bank of Baroda and NACL Industries are among the stocks that are in news today.
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:
Yes Bank: Moody's downgraded bank's ratings and assigned negative outlook.
Allcargo Logistics: The company will buy 1.04 crore shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share and to make an open offer for 26 percent Gati stake at Rs 75 per share.
VST Tillers: November tractor sales down 10 percent at 568 units against 628 units and power tillers sells down 70 percent 1238 units against 2108 units, YoY
Bank of Baroda: Board approved raising up to Rs 1,850 crore in Tier-I bonds.
Tata Motors: JLR November UK sales fell to 8,199 units against 9,055 units YoY.
RBL Bank: QIP closes, raises Rs 2,025 crore at Rs 351 per share
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company acquired 36.63 percent of the equity share capital of Meru in the first tranche of investment.
Majesco - Aite Group named comapny the top “Best-in-Class” Vendor in the P&C Policy Administration Aite Matrix Report
NACL Industries: CARE has reaffirmed the existing rating ‘CARE A-’ with a negative outlook for long-term bank facilities and ‘CARE A2’ for short-term bank facilities.
Sadbhav Infra terminates concession agreement with NHAI
Greaves Cotton: The company has acquired Ampere Vehicles.
Narayana Hrudayalaya tot to proceed with hospital project in Kenya
Indiabulls Ventures fixes December 19 as the record date for share-buyback
Greaves Cotton acquired balance shares from Hemalatha Annamalai in Ampere Vehicles Private Limited through secondary purchase
Parliament passes bill to cut corporate tax ratesRBI
Issues final norms for on tap licensing of small finance banks
Small finance banks will be given scheduled bank status upon commencement of operations
Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for Diclofenac Potassium Capsules (25 mg) - CNBC-TV18Andhra Bank - RBI imposes penalty of Rs 25 lakh - CNBC-TV18Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.