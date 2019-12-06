App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, Bank of Baroda, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Yes Bank | Tata Motors | Mahindra & Mahindra | Bank of Baroda and NACL Industries are among the stocks that are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Yes Bank: Moody's downgraded bank's ratings and assigned negative outlook.

Allcargo Logistics: The company will buy 1.04 crore shares of Gati at Rs 75 per share and to make an open offer for 26 percent Gati stake at Rs 75 per share.

VST Tillers: November tractor sales down 10 percent at 568 units against 628 units and power tillers sells down 70 percent 1238 units against 2108 units, YoY

related news

Bank of Baroda: Board approved raising up to Rs 1,850 crore in Tier-I bonds.

Tata Motors: JLR November UK sales fell to 8,199 units against 9,055 units YoY.

RBL Bank: QIP closes, raises Rs 2,025 crore at Rs 351 per share

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company acquired 36.63 percent of the equity share capital of Meru in the first tranche of investment.

Majesco - Aite Group named comapny the top “Best-in-Class” Vendor in the P&C Policy Administration Aite Matrix Report

NACL Industries: CARE has reaffirmed the existing rating ‘CARE A-’ with a negative outlook for long-term bank facilities and ‘CARE A2’ for short-term bank facilities.

Sadbhav Infra terminates concession agreement with NHAI

Greaves Cotton: The company has acquired Ampere Vehicles.

Narayana Hrudayalaya tot to proceed with hospital project in Kenya

Indiabulls Ventures fixes December 19 as the record date for share-buyback

Greaves Cotton acquired balance shares from Hemalatha Annamalai in Ampere Vehicles Private Limited through secondary purchase

Parliament passes bill to cut corporate tax rates

RBI
Issues final norms for on tap licensing of small finance banks

Small finance banks will be given scheduled bank status upon commencement of operations

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for Diclofenac Potassium Capsules (25 mg) - CNBC-TV18

Andhra Bank - RBI imposes penalty of Rs 25 lakh - CNBC-TV18

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 07:54 am

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

